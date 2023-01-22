The New York Giants put together a successful 2022 campaign, but that won’t be used as any sort of saving grace after they crashed out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants were hoping their third meeting against the Eagles this season would be different than the first two, but when all was said and done, the Eagles controlled the game from start to finish, and picked up a dominant 38-7 win.

After an impressive upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, many folks were expecting the Giants to put up a decent fight against the Eagles, especially considering they were coming off their best game of the season, and had already played Philly twice. But there are tiers in the NFC, and right now, New York is simply nowhere near Philadelphia.

There’s no shame in that considering the season the Giants just put together, and after making minimal upgrades last offseason, it’s time for them to build off of the strong campaign they just put together. So with that in mind, let’s take an early look at three potential free agents New York could target this offseason and see why they would be a good fit with the team.

3. Tremaine Edmunds

Tremaine Edmunds has been a very solid contributor for the Buffalo Bills from the second he entered the league, and he could be set to earn a pretty big payday this offseason. Edmunds wasn’t at his best in 2022, and he ended up missing four games, but it’s still clear that a team like the Giants could desperately use a player of his caliber at the center of their defense.

It was business as usual for Edmunds when he played this season, as he racked up over 100 tackles for the fifth straight season (102) while chipping in a sack, seven passes defended, and six tackles for a loss. Edmunds does a little bit of everything, and while he’s always been a strong run defender, he took a massive step forward as a coverage linebacker this season.

New York’s leading tackler was Julian Love at safety, and it’s clear that they need a tackling machine at the center of their defense, which is precisely what Edmunds is. Not just that, but he’s also improved to the point where he can play pretty much every defensive snap of every game. Edmunds is one of the best linebackers available this offseason, and New York should make a run at him in free agency.

2. Jamel Dean

After their strange decision to just release James Bradberry last offseason (which was easily the worst move of the 2022 offseason) the Giants were forced to piece together their secondary all season long. Their cornerback room, in particular, was pretty beat up, as their primary duo of Adoree’ Jackson and Fabian Moreau isn’t exactly a tandem worth writing home about.

Enter Jamel Dean, who might just be the most sought after cornerback on the market this offseason. Dean reprised his starting role in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and ended up putting together the best season of his career. He racked up 57 tackles, eight passes defended, and two interceptions, while continuing to hold up very well in coverage despite getting targeted quite often.

At just 26 years old, Dean’s best days are still ahead of him, and he could end up being the Giants top cornerback of the future. He may end up drawing a massive deal on the market, as top cornerbacks earn top dollar nowadays, and while that may scare New York away, they cannot afford to run out the same cornerbacks they did this season, and they would be wise to make a push for Dean here.

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster

Easily the biggest need the Giants have heading into the offseason is at wide receiver. We can safely say the signing of Kenny Golladay has backfired in spectacular fashion, but aside from that, there isn’t really a top option for Daniel Jones to work with under center. That’s why going out and signing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency would make a lot of sense for New York.

Smith-Schuster put together a nice bounce back campaign in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs (78 REC, 933 YDS, 3 TD) and playing in just five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and recording 15 catches. Smith-Schuster still proved he can operate on underneath routes when he’s called upon, while also possessing the potential to rip off a big play every now and then too.

The Giants first have to work on re-signing Jones, but once they get that done (which is almost certainly going to happen) they need to get him a reliable top target. Smith-Schuster proved this season that he can be that guy, even as he played a secondary role alongside Travis Kelce. New York needs to get Jones some new targets, and Smith-Schuster may be the top guy available in free agency this offseason.