The Los Angeles Rams are trekking toward this historic first in the Sean McVay/Les Snead era. They'll hold consecutive drafts with a first round selection once the 2025 NFL Draft arrives.

The NFC West champions can now pivot to the offseason, following their narrow 28-22 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. The general manager Snead has undergone a “remodel” strategy that took effect after their 2022 campaign. That model now emphasizes a stronger emphasis towards the draft.

The philosophy reignited the Rams into a playoff contender. Snead, McVay and the scouting team all found these draft gems: Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Steve Avila and now, the Florida State duo of Braden Fiske and Jared Verse. The latter defender Verse became the first ever first round selection in the McVay/Snead era. Verse since then is garnering attention for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Can the Rams find another “Verse” in this class? Defense is solidified with the dynamic edge rusher leading the new era. But the Rams have major needs to address, including the future of Cooper Kupp. Here now are three early Rams draft targets at the No. 26 pick.

Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

The Rams could be witnessing the last of the “nine and dime” connection between Matthew Stafford and Kupp. Stafford has retirement chatter hovering above him. Kupp could become a salary cap casualty, per Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.

Nacua is now the leading WR moving forward for the Rams. Time to think about the next “Kupp” for this offense. Xavier Restrepo of Miami looks perfect inside the “Rams House.”

Like Kupp, Restrepo wows fans in making tightly contested catches and beating cornerbacks with his elusive feet. He's equipped with his own yards-after-catch background — as “YAC” is an important part of playing receiver on the Rams. He's got the speed and versatility to fit perfectly in McVay's attack.

Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Regardless if Stafford returns, the Rams need to tweak the pass protection in 2025. Stafford took 2-5 sacks in eight total games this past season, including the five against the Eagles.

Cameron Williams enters the draft as one of the top pass protectors. He earned significant trust from Quinn Ewers and head coach Steve Sarkisian for his pass blocking. Williams fires off some disruptive hands that can rattle oncoming edge rushers and redirect their pass rush angles.

The Williams-to-the-Rams idea comes with another reason: The future of Rob Havenstein. He's carrying an $11.3 million cap hit and his contract expires in 2026. The 32-year-old Havenstein noticeably struggled containing the Eagles' pressure. The Rams may have to get younger at tackle.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Ewers to L.A. only happens if Stafford cleans out his locker and calls it a career. That'll mean quarterback rises to the forefront on the Rams' draft board.

The Texas QB delivered many hot-and-cold moments in Austin. Many fans will remember his struggles against Ohio State, particularly losing the ball twice. But Ewers did deliver two 300-yard outings in the Southeastern Conference title game and in the College Football Playoffs. He managed to get the Longhorns into the CFP semifinals. He's a proven winner despite all the criticism Ewers received.

McVay most likely will fall in love with Ewers' quick release and cerebral side. He can also love the bevy of experience Ewers will bring in tow to the league. Ewers, though, needs to clean up footwork once he's under pressure as he got jittery at times. He lacks a true deep ball too, which is capable of hindering this offense. But again, Ewers rises as a huge priority if Stafford walks away.