After falling 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, the Los Angeles Rams' season has come to an end. Speculation surrounding Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's potential retirement has been one of the biggest storylines to come from the contest.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic inquired about Stafford's playing future following the Rams' loss against the Eagles.

“Matthew Stafford did not want to talk definitively about his future after this season so quickly after the loss. I asked Stafford if he believes he still has some football left in him, and with a half-grin he said, ‘sure feels like it,'” Rodrigue reported via Twitter/X.

Stafford's performance against the Eagles would not suggest that his time as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. He went 26-of-44 on passing attempts for 324 yards and two touchdowns. The show was stolen by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who picked up 205 yards and two touchdowns off 26 rushing attempts.

Stafford showed why he is still considered to be among the NFL's elites in his age-36 season. Throughout the 2024 regular season, Stafford went 340-of-517 through the air 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing just eight interceptions.

If Stafford does decide to hang it up, however, his legacy will be secure in both Rams and Detroit Lions history.

Matthew Stafford's performance gets NSFW reaction

Stafford's level of play against the Eagles impressed many, including members of the defense he picked apart for the majority of the game. Among them was veteran Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who was teammates with Stafford on the Lions from 2013-19.

Slay had an NSFW reaction to his former teammates' outing. Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer shared Slay's uncut review about playing against the veteran quarterback.

“Darius Slay on facing former teammate Matthew Stafford: ‘It was fun as hell until he started trying me the last two drives. Like godd***, Staff. Like, d***. Calm the f*** down. Like, s***. I know you've been slinging this motherf*****. Sling that motherf***** somewhere else,'” Reiner reported via Twitter/X.

Slay finished the game with six total tackles, five solo and one assisted. He co-led the team in total tackles, along with four of his teammates. His three pass deflections solely led the team in that category, however.

The Eagles will take on NFC East rival Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and FOX will carry the broadcast.