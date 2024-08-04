The Jacksonville Jaguars are parting ways with the son of their head coach, Doug Pederson. Pederson's son Josh is waived from the team, per NBC Sports. Josh Pederson was a tight end for the Jaguars.

Josh hurt his ankle in practice, according to the outlet, and that may have contributed to the decision. The tight end played in three games last season, but did not record a catch. Josh Pederson wasn't the only casualty made by the team, as the franchise also cut running back Lorenzo Lingard.

Jacksonville offset the cut by signing two other players. They are running back Gary Brightwell and tight end Chris Myarick. The two players were teammates last season for the New York Giants. Brightwell rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown in his career with the Giants. Myarick caught 10 career passes, for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

Jaguars are pushing for a postseason run

The Jaguars have the postseason on their mind for the 2024 campaign. Jacksonville missed the playoffs in 2023, despite holding an edge in the AFC South for most of the year. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hurt his shoulder, and the Jaguars stumbled down the stretch. The team lost five of their last six games.

Jacksonville needs a successful season in 2024, or their head coach Doug Pederson may also find himself in hot water. The franchise threw a lot of money at Trevor Lawrence this offseason, to verify they have faith in him as the starting quarterback. Jacksonville also parted ways with several other players this offseason, including wide receiver Zay Jones.

The franchise drafted wide receiver Brian Thomas with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Thomas is a dynamic wideout, who finished his final year at LSU with 17 touchdown receptions. He led FBS in touchdown receptions in 2023. Jaguars fans hope Lawrence and Thomas can connect for those kinds of numbers this coming season. The Jaguars also used the draft to beef up their defense, including the addition of defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson from LSU.

Jaguars fans are starving for a championship. The franchise has yet to win a Super Bowl, or even appear in one, despite nearly 30 years of existence. The Jaguars last made the AFC Playoffs in 2022, after winning the division that season. In the franchise's tenure, the Jaguars have made eight playoff appearances.

The Jaguars start their NFL Preseason games on August 10. The team plays the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.