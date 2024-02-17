Will former Yankees star Luke Voit sign with the Mets?

The New York Mets and former New York Yankees slugging first baseman Luke Voit are reportedly discussing a contract, Andy Martino of SNY reports. Nothing is official as of this story's writing, but Martino states that an agreed-upon contract would be a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Mets: Luke Voit is a true power threat

Yankees fans will certainly remember Voit. There was a time when it appeared that Voit would be smashing baseballs alongside Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for years to come.

After a mediocre start to his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, Voit was traded to the Yankees during the '18 campaign. He displayed signs of promise after the deal.

Voit then blasted 21 home runs in just 118 games in 2019. He earned a consistent role and led the league during the shortened 2020 season with 22 long balls. Voit finished ninth in MVP voting that season as well.

He was limited to 68 games in 2021, however. He spent the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals. Voit was able to finish that season with 22 home runs in 135 games, but he struggled for the most part with the exception of his power.

Voit appeared in 22 games for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 before getting released. The Mets actually signed him to a minor-league deal in June of 2023, but he never appeared in an MLB game for the team and was later released.

At 33 years old, Voit dealt with a lot of uncertainty in MLB free agency. The Mets are seemingly prepared to give him another opportunity, though.

Again, no agreement has been reached as of this story's publication. It will be interesting to see how Voit would even fit on the Mets' roster. Pete Alonso is obviously their first baseman, and New York agreed to a contract with first baseman Ji-Man Choi on Saturday.

New York made a plethora of depth moves in the offseason. They are hoping that some of the roster additions will payoff in the long run. Perhaps Voit can carve out a role on the big league club as a designated hitter.

If Voit can replicate his previous success with the Yankees, this signing could end up being an absolute steal for the Mets.