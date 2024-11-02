It's the biggest game of the Week 9 NFL slate and there's reason to believe that the winner of this initial matchup between the Detroit Lions (6-1) and Green Bay Packers (6-2) will go a long way toward determining who wins the NFC North. In 2024, the winner of the NFC North has a very real chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, so this Lions-Packers Week 9 clash is an incredibly important game.

The Lions are absolutely dominating right now. They're coming off a 52-14 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans and they're averaging 33.4 points per game, which leads the NFL. Meanwhile, the Packers haven't been dominant, but they just keep finding ways to win games. They have an offense that can be incredibly explosive and this is the best defense they've had in years. Their 19 turnovers lead the NFL. The next best team in that category? It's the Lions and Minnesota Vikings (along with the Pittsburgh Steelers), with 15. That just goes to show you how stacked the NFC North is in 2024.

In an important game, there are always important matchups. Here are the three biggest ones in this Lions-Packers Week 9 clash.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs vs. Lions' defensive line

The Lions are giving up just 101.9 yards per game on the ground this season, which is the fifth best mark in the NFL. Josh Jacobs is averaging 18 carries per game and 85.88 yards per game through eight games and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has not been afraid to lean on him to pick up tough yards. That was true when Malik Willis was the quarterback in lieu of an injured Jordan Love, and that same scenario very well could take place this week as Love is questionable with a groin injury.

Even if Love plays, though, he's likely going to be limited and not the athlete he normally is, which means LaFLeur is going to have him handing off the ball a lot to the Packers' ‘bell cow' back. Jacobs can handle the load, but can the Lions slow him down?

Lions QB Jared Goff vs. Packers safety Xavier McKinney

Here we have likely the matchup of the week. It's the “immovable object” versus the “unstoppable force” because both Jared Goff and Xavier McKinney are at the top of their games. Goff's 74.1% completion percentage leads the NFL and his passer rating of 115.3 is second best behind only Lamar Jackson. He's thrown for 1,695 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions. On “Monday Night Football” in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, he completed a perfect 18-of-18 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Goff is undoubtedly an MVP candidate.

Meanwhile, McKinney has been picking off quarterbacks all season long. He leads the NFL with six interception and he's reminding folks who watch the Packers of a prime Charles Woodson, who was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year when the Packers last won the Super Bowl. That's the type of season McKinney is having, and it's worth noting that he seems to have a fire in his belly to take on this Lions team.

“In my opinion, I think they try to embarrass people,” McKinney said earlier this week. “And I think, you know, this organization and the players we have in here, they don't really take that, you know, lightly. And we know that's what they're gonna come here and try to do. So you know, our job is to, like I said, again, make sure that we're on our keys, and make sure that, you know, everybody has disciplined eyes, and still going out there and playing fast. But we know that's the game that they like to get into.”

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Packers LBs Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker

For years now, the Packers have had a hard time stopping explosive plays. It was a problem in the Mike Pettine Era, in the Joe Barry era and though the Packers are much better under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, they still do give up the big play at least once or twice a game.

The Packers are allowing just 21.3 yards per game, which is 12th in the NFL, but facing an explosive Lions' offense, they're going to have to slow someone down. The most important player for them to key on in his one is arguably second-year explosive running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is a big play in a bottle. Gibbs has rushed 92 times for 591 yards and six touchdowns as the complement to David Montgomery in Detroit's backfield and he's busted off long runs of 70 and 45 this season while also being a threat in the passing game.

What the Packers have in 2024 that they haven't had in the past is extreme athleticism at linebacker, though. Quay Walker is coming back from a concussion and though he sometimes makes the wrong play, everything he does is fast and explosive. Speaking of, rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper appears to already be one of the best defensive athletes in the NFL and he's shown a knack for making plays as a rookie with 2.5 sacks and forced fumble already to his name.

If anyone can slow Gibbs down, it's these two fast and explosive Packers linebackers who can match him on the edges.