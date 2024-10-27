The Green Bay Packers survived a late Jacksonville Jaguars rally on Sunday afternoon to escape Duval county with a 30-27 win. The big story coming out of the game will likely be the apparent groin injury that knocked quarterback Jordan Love out of the game and forced early-season hero Malik Willis back into action. However, on the other side of the ball, the Packers defense continued a remarkable turnaround from last season.

Even though the final score will indicate an effort in which the Packers defense underperformed, in one key area, it's clear that this Green Bay defense is head and shoulders better than the unit was last season.

Per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the Packers defense has already forced more turnovers so far this season (19) in just eight games than they had all of last season (18).

The man who will receive the majority of the credit for this incredible turnaround is defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who left his position as the head coach at Boston College to come to the NFL. Before the season even began, Packers defenders raved about Hafley, noting that the defense would be decidedly more aggressive in 2024 than it was in 2023. Thus far, that checks out. After finishing 26th in turnovers forced during the 2023 season, Green Bay sits atop that same category nearly halfway through 2024.

Xavier McKinney adds to interception total in Packers Week 8 win

For as much of an upgrade as Jeff Hafley clearly has been over Joe Barry, perhaps we should give some credit too to Xavier McKinney, who signed a 4-year contract with the Packers as a free agent back in March. McKinney got off to an unprecedented start this year, intercepting a pass in each of his first five games with the Packers, becoming the first player to accomplish this feat in their first five games with a new team since 1970.

After a two game drought, McKinney got back to his pesty ways on Sunday afternoon, intercepting Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence early in the 2nd quarter. Josh Jacobs would make the Jags pay on the ensuing possession, punching in a touchdown run from 3 yards out to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead. The Packers would go on to force their 19th turnover of the season early in the 4th quarter on a strip sack of Lawrence.