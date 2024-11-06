With the celebrations still ongoing, the Los Angeles Dodgers have started preparing for the 2024 offseason, facing several important decisions. One choice already seems clear: where Mookie Betts will play next season. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes shared, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post, that the team plans to have Betts in the infield for 2025.

A major focus for the Dodgers will be sorting out their starting middle infield and outfield for the 2025 season. With Teoscar Hernández now a free agent, the Dodgers currently have Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, Miguel Rojas, Andy Pages, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, and James Outman as options to cover these spots.

This setup provides the Dodgers with flexibility in addressing their needs, as several players on the roster can cover both infield and outfield positions.

The Dodgers initially intended for Betts to start at second base in 2024, aiming to reduce physical strain, keep him fresher throughout the season, and support his long-term health under his contract.

However, the Dodgers had to adjust their plans during the 2024 season. Gavin Lux struggled at shortstop, which shifted him to second base and led to Betts quickly adapting to the shortstop role.

Mookie Betts in shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts had mixed results at shortstop, with more setbacks than highlights before he got injured. Upon his return, Rojas had found his footing at shortstop, prompting the Dodgers to move Betts back to the outfield for stability.

Mookie Betts is now an eight-time All-Star. In 116 games last season, he posted a .289/.372/.491 slash line (145 OPS+), with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 75 RBI, 75 runs, 16 steals, and 4.8 WAR.

During 16 postseason games, he hit .290/.387/.565, with five doubles, four home runs, 16 RBI, and 14 runs. His sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the World Series ultimately secured the victory and clinched the series for the Dodgers.

While the Dodgers haven’t finalized his position, moving Betts back to second base appears to be the most practical choice. This approach could make Gavin Lux a potential trade asset, with Tommy Edman stepping in as either the starting shortstop or center fielder.

Pages should also be considered for a starting role, while Outman, Rojas, and Taylor seem more suited for bench roles. This setup leaves the Dodgers with a vacancy in one corner outfield spot and another opening at either shortstop or center field, depending on Edman’s fit and potential acquisitions.

Dalton Rushing could also be in contention for a corner outfield spot, but it seems likely the Dodgers will seek external additions to bolster their lineup.

Dodgers strengthening their roster for 2025

As Betts moves to the infield, the Dodgers will likely prioritize re-signing Hernández or targeting Juan Soto. Either of these corner outfielders would greatly strengthen the roster and fill an important gap.

Soto would be a perfect fit for the Dodgers, given his status as one of the league's elite hitters and a potential future Hall of Famer at just 26. The team is reportedly looking into his availability, though concerns remain about whether he would consider a move to the West Coast.

The Dodgers offered Hernández a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer, which he could accept to remain with the team. However, it’s more likely that he’ll decline the offer in favor of negotiating a multi-year contract with the Dodgers or another team.