The Baltimore Ravens crashed out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the rival Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. With Lamar Jackson injured, expectations for the Ravens in their lone playoff game were low, and unfortunately, they failed to defy the odds. Now, their offseason begins and it’s back to the drawing boards for John Harbaugh and Co. as they continue to pursue a Super Bowl in 2023.

Obviously, the main focus of the Ravens’ offseason will be the future of Lamar Jackson, but there are other critical components they need to address if they want to contend next season. Among their offseason checklist must include adding a receiving threat to pair alongside Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, re-signing Marcus Peters, and of course, ensuring Lamar Jackson is a Baltimore Raven for the foreseeable future.

The Ravens, by all accounts, appear to be one or two pieces away from contending for a Super Bowl. If they can address their needs during the offseason, Baltimore should be a real threat in 2023. Let’s dive into what moves they can make in order to live up to those expectations ahead of a crucial campaign.

3. Sign a proven wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens were plagued by injury at wide receiver, so much so that they were forced to bring in Desean Jackson and let him log meaningful snaps. That simply cannot happen again in 2023. While it’s impossible to blame the Ravens for racking up unfortunate injuries, their lack of viable solutions at the position was impossible to ignore.

One of the team’s top priorities this offseason must be to get more talent in their wide receivers room. The Ravens haven’t had much success drafting wide receivers during the John Harbaugh era, so perhaps it’s time to make a splash in free agency. Among the top options set to hit free agency at wide receiver this offseason include Jakobi Meyers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Allen Lazard, in addition to several others.

Any one of those players would be an upgrade at wide receiver, providing the offense with some much-needed depth at the position, and making life easier for Lamar Jackson, assuming he sticks around.

2. Re-sign Marcus Peters

Marcus Peters, when healthy, is still one of the top DBs in all of football. After injuries cost him the entire 2021 NFL season, Peters logged 13 games in 2022, recording one interception and six pass defenses alongside 47 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two tackles for loss.

The Ravens’ passing defense was vastly improved in 2022 with Peters back in the mix, and with free agency looming for the veteran cornerback, keeping him in town on a shorter-term deal would be an ideal situation for the Ravens. He will be 30 years old next season, likely with just one big contract left in him, and it should absolutely be the Ravens opening the bank to keep him in Baltimore as an anchor for their secondary. A full 17 games with Peters active and rolling in 2023 would be huge for the Ravens as they look to press for a Super Bowl bid.

1. Pay Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson entered the 2022 NFL season without a new contract, and he ended things the exact same way. Now, the Ravens are up against the clock to negotiate a new deal with their former MVP quarterback, lest he’ll hit free agency, or they’ll be forced to trade him.

There’s hardly a player like Lamar Jackson across the entire league, as he’s dynamic enough to change the game both with his legs and through the air. Having proven that during his MVP season, the Ravens are now going to have to either hand him a gargantuan paycheck, or let another team do precisely that.

Naturally, paying Jackson seems to be the popular option among the fanbase, and that’s because it’s the right move for the Ravens. He’s a game-changing quarterback and those are hard to come by. The Ravens seem hesitant to hand Jackson a contract on the same level as that of Kyler Murray with the Cardinals, but he’s proven, when healthy, to be one of the most effective signal-callers in the business.

Failing to re-sign Jackson, at whatever cost, would be a huge step backward for an organization vying to make a deep playoff run in 2023. The fanbase clearly is committed to holding onto their star QB, who will be handling his own contract negotiations, so the honus will be on the organization to figure out a deal that benefits both parties. The Ravens messed up by letting it reach this point, and now they have their backs against the wall trying to swiftly figure out an agreeable resolution.