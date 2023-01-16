The Baltimore Ravens were undermanned against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card matchup on Sunday night, and while they put up quite a fight, they couldn’t pull out a victory, and saw their 2022 season come to an end after suffering a 24-17 loss. Now the Ravens will head into the offseason with tons of questions that need to be answered.

The Ravens were depleted by injuries towards the end of the season, with none being more detrimental than the loss of Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore was still competent, but for the second straight season, injuries to key players on their roster ended up leading to their downfall.

As previously mentioned, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Ravens that need to be answered this offseason, and an easy way to fill some of their holes is in free agency. So with the offseason now upon Baltimore, let’s take an early look at three potential free agents who the Ravens could look to add to their team this offseason.

3. James Bradberry

The Ravens have a pending free agent cornerback in Marcus Peters they could look to bring back, but after an inconsistent season, they may be looking for an upgrade at the position alongside Marlon Humphrey. And if they want to find an upgrade, they wouldn’t have to look much further than James Bradberry, who is coming off arguably the best season of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After getting curiously released by the New York Giants last offseason, the Eagles managed to scoop up Bradberry, and have been reaping the rewards all season long. Bradberry has been a huge piece of Philly’s strong defense, and is one of the top cornerbacks available on the market. Bradberry racked up 44 tackles in 2022, as well as 17 passes defended, three interceptions, and a touchdown too.

Bradberry could be looking to cash in this offseason, as he’s only going to be 30 years old, and there aren’t a ton of other top-tier corners on the market. After such a strong season, there will likely be a lot of competition for his services, but Bradberry proved this season that he is worth the price tag that may be associated with him, and Baltimore could end up being one of his top suitors.

2. Jakobi Meyers

It’s clear the Ravens desperately need to upgrade their pass-catching core this offseason. Their plan of rolling with a ground-heavy approach, with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman being the top two options in the air, never really panned out. That’s why adding a consistent option at wide receiver to lead their group makes a lot of sense, and there isn’t a better option in that area than Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers has had quite the journey when it comes to emerging as the New England Patriots top wide receiver. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Meyers has developed into a safety valve for whoever he’s been catching passes from in New England. Despite missing three games, Meyers put together another strong campaign (67 REC, 804 YDS, 6 TD) and might be the top wideout available in free agency.

The Ravens have big play threats in guys like Bateman and Devin Duvernay already, so it makes sense to add a guy who can unlock the deep plays by getting open on shorter routes. Meyers isn’t a super flashy player, but his archetype at wide receiver is precisely what Baltimore needs, and if the Patriots can’t prevent him from hitting the open market, the Ravens should pounce on him.

1. Lamar Jackson

Signing your own free agents is a big piece of the offseason as well, and there isn’t a bigger free agent situation this offseason than Jackson and the Ravens. After failing to reach an extension last offseason, Jackson started off strong, but ended up missing the Ravens final six games of the season with a PCL sprain.

Along the way, the relationship between Jackson and the Ravens seemed to be strained. His PCL injury was initially only supposed to hold him out for a couple of weeks, but Jackson never ended up taking the field again after he was forced out of the Ravens Week 12 contest early with the injury. As a result of the tension, it’s fair to wonder whether or not the two sides will be able to reach an agreement on a new deal this offseason.

Of course, the Ravens have the inside-track to hold onto Jackson considering that they can use the franchise tag on him if they can’t extend him before free agency, but Baltimore really has no other option here. Jackson remains one of the top quarterbacks in the league (203/326, 2242 YDS, 17 TD, 7 INT, 112 CAR, 764 YDS, 3 TD) and the Ravens have to do everything they can to keep their franchise quarterback around for the long-term future this offseason, making him their top free agent target should he make it that far.