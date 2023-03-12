Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

For the first time in several years, the Baltimore Orioles have realistic thoughts of making the playoffs in spring training. After a long and at times painful rebuild, the Orioles had a winning record last season. Most of Baltimore’s key roster spots for the 2023 MLB season are set in stone. If the Orioles’ few position battles produce solid contributors, the team will have an even better chance to play meaningful October baseball.

Let’s take a look at three Orioles’ position battles to watch during spring training.

Orioles Rotation

The Orioles’ rotation could ultimately be the difference between Baltimore finally getting back to the playoffs or missing the postseason for a seventh straight year. Only a couple of starters are locks to be part of Baltimore’s rotation come April. There are three rotation spots up for grabs and more than twice as many candidates to fill those openings

Kyle Gibson is slated to be one of the Orioles’ top starters after signing a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency. The same goes for Cole Irvin, whom Baltimore traded for just a few weeks before the start of spring training. John Means will eventually be at the front of the Orioles’ rotation. Means won’t be ready for Opening Day as he continues to recover from Tommy John Surgery.

Dean Kremer has a good chance to keep his spot in the rotation. The right-hander went 8-7 with a 3.23 ERA in 22 games for the Orioles last season. Kremer is pitching for Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells are trying to become part of the rotation for a second straight year. Both players made 23 starts for Baltimore in 2022. Wells had a 4.25 ERA. Bradish finished with a 4.90 ERA, but he posted a 3.28 ERA after the All-Star break. Spenser Watkins had a 4.70 ERA in 20 starts. Austin Voth had a 3.07 ERA in 17 starts.

Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, can potentially earn a spot in the rotation with an impressive spring training. Rodriguez is 23 years old and had a 2.20 ERA in 14 triple-A starts a season ago. DL Hall is Baltimore’s second-best pitching prospect and competing for a rotation spot.

Orioles Bullpen

Most teams don’t know exactly what their bullpen will look like until the end of spring training. The Orioles are no exception. A few Baltimore relievers are set in their defined roles for the 2023 season. Other pitchers can earn a role in the Orioles’ bullpen based on their spring training performance.

A few relievers who were part of the Boston Red Sox organization last season are trying to make the club. Eduward Bazardo had a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings for Boston. Darwinzon Hernandez had a strong 2021 campaign for the Red Sox, but his ERA blew up to 21.60 in limited innings when he return from knee surgery in 2022. Andrew Politi had a 2.41 ERA in 38 triple-A appearances.

Politi might have the best chance of the group to the big-league club. Politi was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft and goes back to Boston if he doesn’t make the roster. Baltimore reportedly likes his stuff. The reliever started spring training with three scoreless innings before he was knocked around by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mike Baumann has made 17 appearances for Baltimore over the last two years. The 27-year-old has a 5.89 ERA in his young career and hasn’t been any better early on in spring training. Cole Uvila is trying to finally make an MLB roster after five minor-league seasons.

Orioles Bench

Barring any injuries, the Orioles know who will be in their everyday lineup. A mix of veterans and up-and-coming stars make up Baltimore’s starting positions players. A handful of hitters are battling in spring training to fill out the Orioles’ bench.

James McCann is a virtual lock to be Baltimore’s backup catcher. The veteran will play behind 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Adley Rutschman. McCann could also see time at first base when Ryan Mountcastle is at DH or gets the night off.

A few other first basemen are in camp, looking to extend their MLB careers. In four straight seasons with the Kansas City Royals, Ryan O’Hearn hit below .240 with an OPS that never topped .650. Franchy Cordero has 10 hits in his first 21 spring training at-bats. Cordero hit .219/.300/.397 in 84 games with the Red Sox last season.

The rest of Baltimore’s bench is likely to be filled out by a utility player and outfielders. The versatility of Terrin Vavra gives him a good chance to make the Opening Day roster. In 40 games last season, Vavra split his time at second base and the corner outfield positions. Vavra hit .258 with a solid .340 on-base percentage.

Ryan McKenna only hit .237 in 156 at-bats for the Orioles last season. The outfielder could make the club because of his speed and defense. Former second-round draft pick Kyle Stowers is also vying for a roster spot. Stowers made his MLB debut last season.

Joey Ortiz, a top-10 prospect in the organization, is looking for a roster spot in spring training. The same goes for Josh Lester, a long-time minor-leaguer who leads the team in spring training at-bats.