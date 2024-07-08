As the Washington Commanders prepare for what they hope will be an exciting 2024 season under new head coach Dan Quinn, finding ways to strengthen the roster is a critical component of their plans. One way to improve is by identifying potential trade candidates entering the 2024 training camp.

It should be noted these are players the Commanders could trade, not ones they should trade. If the right offer comes along and it improves the organization moving forward, Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters has to consider it.

At the head of the list is defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Also, the Commanders might be able to find value in a deal involving wide receiver Jahan Dotson or linebacker Jamin Davis.

Would Commanders trade DT Jonathan Allen?

In the preseason or even early season, it’s extremely unlikely — unless a major contender came knocking with a pair of No. 1 draft picks. Since that won’t happen, the Commanders will likely roll with the 6-foot-3, 300-pound seven-year veteran.

Allen has totaled 39 sacks in his career, including totals of 9, 7.5 and 5.5 over the last three seasons. He’s also been consistent with tackle totals right around 60 for six years in a row. However, it should be noted that Allen’s 2023 total of 53 tackles was the lowest mark of his career outside of his five-game rookie season in 2017.

At 29 years old, he should still have something left in the tank. His name recognition as a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2021-22) would bring value on the open market. And perhaps the Commanders could remain competitive after trading Allen if Daron Payne continues to rise as a top-notch interior defender. Also, rookie Jer’Zhan Newton looks like a player who could step into a high-snap-count role before the season gets too far along.

One reason Allen gets mentioned as a trade possibility is the Commanders’ high salaries along the defensive line. Payne’s four-year $90 million deal combines with Allen’s four-year $72 million contract signed in 2021. That’s a big bag of cash for the interior defensive line for a team that is clearly in rebuilding mode. And the talk around the league is Allen could command $25 million per year under the current monetary climate.

The Commanders could spend a lot of money on interior defense. It’s certainly an area that can make or break a defense. But it would make it more difficult to shore up high-dollar positions like wide receiver.

Who would deal for Allen?

Super Bowl contenders like Philadelphia and San Francisco could use interior defensive line help. How much would those teams pay for a stud like Allen? Still, the best approach is probably to wait until the season plays out. That’s when teams know whether they’re going to make a serious run and would be willing to pay top price for Allen.

Teams around the NFL think the Commanders might eventually part ways with Allen. Washington dealt defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Chase Young last season. And ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that keeps other teams sniffing around for more trade scraps.

“The people I've talked to believe Washington will need to either rework his contract eventually or decide whether it will entertain trade interest, which it has rebuffed in the past,” Fowler wrote.

Fowler added that GM Adam Peters doesn’t have ties to Commanders’ veterans like Allen.

“The Commanders could look to trade him to free up cap space and bring back one or two draft picks,” Fowler wrote. “Washington filled out its roster with several veteran free agents on one-year contracts. The Commanders are going to need additional picks to find long-term solutions as they build around Jayden Daniels.”

However, Allen reportedly looks refocused under Quinn’s different defensive approach. The Commanders may be sitting on a gold mine is Allen reaches the level of play Washington hoped for on draft day.

Dotson could be on the block as well

When a player is drafted in the first round and doesn’t deliver early, there are three options. Ride it out and hope he develops, cut the player, or send him off in a trade.

The reason a trade might work is because teams are often willing to pay for potential. They haven’t suffered through the lows, and look at it as a fresh start for the player and the new team.

Dotson caught 35 passes for 523 yards in his first season. It was hardly exciting, but his seven touchdown receptions inflated the value of his performance. Dotson came back down to Earth in 2023. He caught 49 passes, for fewer yards (518) and scored only four times.

It’s not enough from a player selected No. 16 overall. But the good news for Dotson is new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who may find better ways to get Dotson more involved in what is expected to be a high-volume passing game.

LB Jamin Davis hasn't met expectations

Another former No. 1 pick (2021) who hasn’t panned out, Davis has been on the field a lot without big production. He totaled 104 tackles in 2022, but has only seven sacks in 45 career games.

Like Dotson, other NFL teams might be willing to pay for potential. But Davis hasn’t turned many heads in D.C. It’s not necessarily all his fault, though, as Washington has fielded lackluster linebackers around him every season.

Davis told commanderswire.com he’s excited about a new opportunity with a fresh coaching staff.

“It’s giving me a chance to just really cut it loose and just go hunt some quarterbacks, honestly,” he said.

Davis may have lost his starting position with Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu in the house. That’s another reason the Commanders might have for dealing him in the next couple of months.