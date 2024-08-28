The Cleveland Guardians have dominated the American League Central since mid April. The Guardians have often looked like legitimate title contenders as the top dog in a highly competitive division. However, a late summer swoon has left Cleveland clinging to a one game lead in the AL Central entering play on Tuesday. The team dropped to the seventh spot in the most recent MLB Power Rankings.

While the Kansas City Royals have caught fire over the second half of the season, the Guardians have leveled off. Since returning from the All-Star break, Cleveland is 17-20 with a seven-game losing streak in that span. Meanwhile, the Royals have kept the pressure on by going 22-13 since July 19. The two teams are in the middle of a four-game series in Cleveland. The Royals took the first two games. By the end of the series, Kansas City could claim the top spot in the division, a position that the Guardians seemed destined to control just weeks ago.

The writing is on the wall for Cleveland. After failing to significantly upgrade at the trade deadline, the team needs to improve by promoting from within. Calling up three prospects from the team’s rich farm system could help the Guardians hold onto the division during the postseason stretch run.

Cleveland has aspirations beyond just making the playoffs. The team targeted areas of need at the deadline, landing starting pitcher Alex Cobb in a deal with the San Francisco Giants and outfielder Lane Thomas in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Unfortunately, these additions failed to move the needle. Thomas was supposed to solve the team’s need for a corner outfield bat. But since joining the Guardians he’s appeared lost. Thomas is slashing an ugly .137/.229/.192 with a miserable .421 OPS and an OPS+ of just 21 in 24 games for Cleveland.

Overall the Guardians have not received enough offensive production from the outfield. The group ranks 19th or worse in batting average, home runs, RBI and slugging percentage despite having All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan and recent call up Jhonkensy Noel, who’ve both played well.

Designated hitter has also been a major disappointment for Cleveland this season, ranking 22nd or worse in batting average, home runs, runs scored, on-base percentage, OPS, wOBA and fWAR. The production from the DH spot is frankly unacceptable for a team with championship aspirations.

Chase DeLauter is ready for a call up to Cleveland

Fortunately for the Guardians, the team has potential answers to these offensive shortcomings within the organization. Cleveland should call up Chase DeLauter. The 22-year-old left-handed batter was selected 16th overall by the Guardians in the 2022 draft. He’s currently the team’s number two prospect and the 42nd ranked prospect overall, per MLB.com.

DeLauter is a big, strong hitter with power to all fields. Injuries have limited his playing time but the former James Madison standout slashed .355/.417/.528 with 27 extra-base hits in 57 games across three minor league levels last year. In 2024, he advanced to Triple-A where he’s slugging .500 and sporting a .813 OPS. It’s a small sample size as he’s only spent four games with the Columbus Clippers but DeLauter’s bat could be a serious weapon for the Guardians as they attempt to hold off their division rivals and win the AL Central.

DeLauter has the range to play center field and the arm to play right. He could offer Cleveland positional versatility in the outfield or work as the team’s DH. If he took over starting duties in center field he could potentially be a significant upgrade over Tyler Freeman, Will Brennan and Thomas.

Brito’s bat brings benefits

The Guardians should also include DeLauter’s Triple-A teammate Juan Brito in their September call ups. Cleveland brought the 22-year-old switch hitter over from the Colorado Rockies’ farm system via trade in 2022. Brito is certainly well-seasoned as he’s logged over 400 games across five levels in the minors. He ascended to Triple-A at the end of 2023. This year the organization's 10th ranked prospect produced a .798 OPS with 32 doubles, 17 home runs, 69 RBI and 79 runs scored for the Columbus Clippers.

Brito is a solid contact hitter and he’s demonstrated excellent plate discipline with nearly as many walks as strikeouts in his minor league career. In 2024, he has 76 walks and 86 strikeouts in 121 games.

While Brito doesn’t have DeLauter’s power potential, he feels like a safe bet to contribute offensively at the major league level. He’s played all around the infield and in right. Brito seems most comfortable at second base but he could be used as a utility player, offering depth at a number of positions and even getting some run at DH. The Guardians’ offense needs a jolt and DeLauter and Brito can deliver.

With the offensive upgrades out of the way, Cleveland needs to focus on improving its pitching. Specifically, the team needs to bolster the starting rotation. The Guardians’ bullpen, led by AL Reliever of the Year frontrunner Emmanuel Clase, is the best in baseball. The team’s starters, on the other hand, are ranked 24th or worse in ERA, quality starts, BB/9, batting average against, WHIP, FIP, WPA and fWAR. And the group is dead last in HR/9.

Cleveland added Cobb with the hope that he could help turn the unit around. But the 36-year-old veteran was recovering from offseason hip surgery and shoulder ailments that pushed his 2024 debut back to August 9. He pitched two games for the Guardians before landing back on the injured list with a broken nail on his pitching hand. The latest IL stint could keep Cobb out of the rotation for most of September, making him a non-factor in the division race and putting his postseason participation in jeopardy.

Cleveland has dealt with a string of injuries to starting pitchers this season. The team lost its ace Shane Bieber for the year and most recently Carlos Carrasco landed on the IL. It’s been a trying season for the rotation but help is just a phone call away.

Add a lefty to the rotation

Like most of his major league counterparts, the Guardians’ 12th ranked prospect and second ranked minor league pitcher Daniel Espino is injured. As he’s not an option this season, the team must turn to Doug Nikhazy.

The 25-year-old lefty worked his way up to Triple-A with an effective slider/cutter, a low-90s fastball with excellent movement and a low-80s changeup that can generate swings and misses.

In nine starts this season with the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate, Nikhazy is 5-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50.1 innings. Opposing batters are hitting just .195 against him. Nikhazy is experienced with 40 starts at Double-A before making the jump to Triple-A this year. And he would offer Cleveland’s righty-dominant rotation a left-handed option.

While signing Matthew Boyd in June has turned out to be one of the Guardians’ best moves this season, he’s the only lefty starter consistently producing for the team. Nikhazy could join him in the rotation to help with the September stretch run.

Cleveland could also consider adding Ryan Webb – another 25-year-old lefty pitching well at the Triple-A level. Webb acquitted himself well in 18 Double-A starts, racking up 118 strikeouts in 106.2 innings this season before being promoted. He has dominated in three starts for the Clippers, going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

The Guardians have the talent to improve their lineup and starting rotation within the organization. Calling up three minor league prospects for the postseason stretch run could help the team hold onto the division and even do some damage in the playoffs.