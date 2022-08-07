3 quarterbacks Rams should pursue if Matthew Stafford is sidelined with elbow injury for extensive period of time

Heading into NFL training camp, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a lingering elbow injury. This has been a cause for concern of late after Stafford also didn’t participate in the Rams’ offseason program. He has had to put a pause on passing drills passes over the past few days.

There was a cause for concern, though, after head coach Sean McVay recently stated the injury was “abnormal”. Stafford did get an injection for elbow soreness last season when he led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. However, the severity of this injury is still uncertain. So with the regular season right around the corner, the Rams should be weary and remain cautious.

In the case that Stafford does wind up having to miss significant time with this elbow injury, LA will have to bring in another quarterback to fill the void. With that, we’ll now take a look at three quarterbacks the Rams should pursue if Stafford’s elbow injury leaves him sidelined for an extensive period of time during the 2022-23 NFL year.

Quarterbacks the Rams should pursue if Matthew Stafford is out injured

3) Cam Newton

Fresh off his second stint with the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton finds himself back on the free agent market. Still unsigned with 2022 training camp underway, Newton could prove to be a reliable backup and veteran presence at the quarterback spot for Los Angeles. Newton’s size, athleticism and playmaking abilities could be a huge asset for the Rams. This would also allow them to further utilize the skillsets of Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Cam Akers.

With the strong chance of Stafford being sidelined for part of next season, Newton is a seasoned vet who could give Sean McVay another Pro Bowl-caliber talent to work with under center. Newton may not be the MVP quarterback he once was but in his last stint with the Panthers, he showed that he can still produce with the game on the line.

2) Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have officially declared Trey Lance as their starting quarterback, all signs now point to Jimmy Garoppolo’s departure from the team. As a proven winner and well-respected leader, Jimmy G would be able to make an immediate impact with the Rams. The probability of the 49ers trading Garoppolo to a division rival is not very high, but if Stafford’s elbow injury leaves him sidelined for an extensive period of time then this is another route for the Rams to potentially explore.

1) Colin Kaepernick

After putting on an impressive showing for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their offseason program, Colin Kaepernick’s return to the NFL looked promising. Still yet to be signed by Las Vegas Kaepernick remains a free agent and could be a quality pick-up for the Rams. During his tryout for the Raiders, Kaepernick showcased he still possesses plenty of arm strength, accuracy, mobility and QB vision.

For a player who’s been keen on making a return to the football field, this could be just the signing the Rams need. It would also give them insurance under center if they’re forced to play without Stafford for a large portion of the year. It has been quite a while since Kaepernick last played in the NFL but with a tireless work ethic and determination to re-establish himself as a superstar, this could be a win-win scenario.