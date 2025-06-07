When news broke that Jared Verse and Aaron Donald were looking to throw down in the gym for some good old-fashioned competitive working out, it got Los Angeles Rams fans of all ages hyped.

Suddenly, the defensive MVP of the team's last Super Bowl run was going to throw down with their new top rusher, and fans would get to sit back, relax, and enjoy the spectacle as the summer swings into full effect.

Well, while the video of the event hasn't dropped just yet, with the Rams' social team likely having a field day with this sort of offseason gift, Verse did break it down on social media for the fans curious about the Rams-adjacent rampage, noting that even in retirement, Donald's workouts are no joke.

“I tried to test a legend.. in Aaron Donald,” Verse wrote. “And he responded with a workout from h*ll. Learned my lesson. Respect OG.”

After turning in one of the most dominant runs of any interior defensive linemen in NFL history, earning 10 Pro Bowl nods and eight All-Pro selects for good measure, it's clear Donald hasn't allowed his fitness to fall by the wayside, as even the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year was impressed by his efforts.

While it would have been nice to see what Donald and Verse could do on the football field together, that, unfortunately, was never in the cards, as the former was gone before the latter could suit up in Rams gear in time for his Panini trading card pictures. And yet, in the back of their minds, fans will forever wonder how dominant Verse could be with Donald drawing double-teams in the middle of the defense, freeing up one-on-one runs for a player who has proven incredibly powerful in only his first professional season.

Will that day eventually come? Probably not, but for now, fans can hold onto this workout in the hopes that one day, Donald decides to unretire and get in the trenches with his young workout buddy.