The Los Angeles Rams have positions solidified ahead of the 2025 season. Training camp stars aren't guaranteed to push out certain veterans. Sean McVay won't worry about a rookie quarterback challenging Matthew Stafford — as the franchise didn't draft a QB.

There's still positions that'll feature competition, however. And this will impact some veteran stars.

Three Rams veterans look bound to have their roles pushed. Some incoming rookies have a shot to alter the two-deep starting with camp.

All three represent the offensive side of the football. Time to dive into which vets will have their starting spots pushed very soon by this trio.

Rams TE Terrance Ferguson will push for playing time

Tyler Higbee is no longer a lock to start at tight end. It's not because of his litany of injuries either. Or Colby Parkinson returning for a second season.

Terrance Ferguson enters the picture as L.A's top pick.

The second rounder won over the Rams' scouting department with his catch radius. He's strong with his build-up speed in running seam routes. That's a route concept that McVay often turns to for his TE's.

Ferguson originally earned a third round draft grade. Yet the Rams added him via the blockbuster draft trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Higbee isn't just dealing with ailments. But age as he's nearing 33. Parkinson, meanwhile, became a free agent bust in 2024. Ferguson is capable of leapfrogging both veterans to become TE1. Plus open up McVay's offense to include the TE down the field.

Rams backfield could get altered

Kyren Williams rose from fifth round find to Pro Bowler. But even he's not considered a sure fire starter.

Jarquez Hunter could alter the backfield. Hunter's draft selection raised eyebrows back in April. He brings certain advantages over Williams — or even top backups Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers.

The Auburn star is a “run-after-contact machine” as noted by Lance Zierlein from the NFL Network. The draft expert added the RB can handle a heavy workload in his scouting evaluation. The 5-foot-9, 204-ppund Hunter aims to add new power in the backfield.

Williams is another having trouble staying healthy. He's yet to play a full season even despite back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Williams even enters a contract year. The Hunter selection could point to L.A. having a contingency plan in the event Williams tests the free agent market in 2026.

Late round Rams rookie turning heads at WR

Los Angeles could have a seventh round steal on its hands. Plus a rookie who could rearrange the wideout room.

Wide receiver is a strength already with Puka Nacua and newcomer Davante Adams. Tutu Atwell could get pushed by Konata Mumpfield, though.

The Pittsburgh WR once earned a ringing endorsement from ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. The former NFL executive saw Mumpfield's potential in the Rams offense before he even got selected.

Mumpfield turned heads during Rams OTAs. He reportedly showed strong ball-tracking skills despite Jimmy Garoppolo underthrowing him. But he also snatched the ball over defensive backs on lobs his direction.

He dropped in the draft due to a dismal 4.59 time in the 40-yard dash. Atwell is more of a burner. But the fifth-year Rams WR has mostly underwhelmed since going in the second round of the 2021 draft. He's yet to surpass 43 receptions in a season. Mumpfield could be gunning for the third Rams WR role — which pushes Atwell to the side.