WWE will be hosting the Elimination Chamber event in Quebec, Canada in just a few short weeks. Elimination Chamber will be the last stop before Wrestlemania 39. So far, WWE has already announced a handful of matches for the event. These include an Elimination Chamber match for a shot to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania and an Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. This event is shaping up to be a memorable one leading into the show of shows. As good as the card looks, it can get a lot better.

It’s pretty cool that the United State Championship will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber for the first time ever. For years, both the United States and Intercontinental Championships have been treated very poorly. Fans just stopped caring about them. Since Triple H has taken over creative in WWE, he’s focused significantly on the mid-card titles. Since the takeover, both titles have gotten a much bigger spotlight than ever. Fans are back to caring about the belts and who holds them.

After Gunther’s outstanding performance in the Royal Rumble, fans are anticipating what’s next for The Ring General. WWE needs to continue this hot streak and build up Gunther as a future star in the company. Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship in an Elimination Chamber match would do just that. Plus, if WWE is having an Elimination Chamber match for the United State Championship, they should have one for the Intercontinental Championship. Here are a few reasons why WWE should have Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship at the Elimination Chamber.

This Match Will Make Gunther Look Like a Bigger Star

If Gunther defended his championship against five other men in the Elimination Chamber match, he would walk out looking like ten times the star he was going into the match. Gunther is on a trajectory to be a world champion very, very soon, and winning this match can be a massive step for him. WWE had done a fantastic job presenting Gunther as an enormous threat to anybody on the roster. If WWE decides to have Gunther win the Elimination Chamber match on top of breaking the record for most time spent in a Royal Rumble match, he’ll be on fire heading into Wrestlemania.

The Intercontinental Title Hasn’t Been Defended on PPV since Last Year

Believe it or not, the Intercontinental Championship hasn’t been defended at a premium event since Clash at the Castle last September. Gunther has had such a strong reign as champion that people haven’t even batted an eye that the Intercontinental Championship hasn’t been defended on PPV in months. This needs to change, though. If WWE wants to keep the Intercontinental Championship’s prestige alive, it must be defended at big events. The Royal Rumble is an exception since Gunther was a part of the actual match, but moving forward, WWE needs to have Gunther defending his championship at these events. It puts more eyes and a bigger spotlight on the championship. It’s more likely that somebody will watch a premium event than weekly WWE television, so having the championship defended at these events is crucial.

Sets Up His Match at Wrestlemania

The Elimination Chamber could be the best way to set up Gunther’s Wrestlemania match. If you couldn’t tell already, I think Gunther should win this match if it does happen. I believe his opponents in this match should be Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Rey Mysterio. If Gunther can outlast these opponents, he will come out of that match looking like a star. I also believe this match will be the perfect setup for his future Wrestlemania opponent(s). I can imagine that Gunther will go up against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, or both at Wrestlemania. There’s history between these men; the story is already rolling since Gunther eliminated them both from the Royal Rumble match. Sheamus can chase after the one championship he’s never won, and McIntyre will be involved in a significant match that can steal the show.

We’ll see if WWE decides to have an Elimination Chamber match for the Intercontinental Championship. It only makes sense to have another match if they’re already doing it for the United State Championship. If WWE wants to continue elevating both titles and keep them at the same level, they should be defended in this match. And if WWE wants to continue to elevate Gunther to the main event scene, this is how you do it.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!