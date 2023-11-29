Oklahoma football is making a surprising hire after offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left to become the head coach at Mississippi State

Oklahoma football has made a coaching move after offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left the program to become the head coach at Mississippi State.

In the wake of Lebby's departure, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley and off-field analyst Seth Littrell will serve as co-offensive coordinators for Oklahoma football, with Littrell expected to coach quarterbacks and Finley maintaining his role with tight end, according to Parker Thune of OU Insider.

Finley, 38, is a former tight end for Oklahoma football who began his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater back in 2012.

After serving as a graduate assistant in Norman for two years, he coached offensive line at a Texas high school for one season, then joined Art Briles' staff at Baylor in 2015 as a quality control analyst. There, he reunited with Lebby, with whom he had spent time with during their undergrad days at Oklahoma.

After one season in Waco, he joined the Missouri staff as tight ends coach, where he served from 2016-18. He held the same position at Texas A&M in 2019, then joined forces with Lebby at Ole Miss for the 2020 season. He coached tight ends and served as the Rebels' passing game coordinator before returning to Oklahoma football in 2021 as tight ends coach, where he also assumed the title of associate head coach for offense.

Littrell is a veteran coach who also played at Oklahoma. He was a fullback on the Sooners' 2000 national title team beforestarting his coaching career at Kansas in 2002. After three seasons as a graduate assistant in Lawrence, he coached running backs at Texas Tech before joining Arizona's staff in 2009. Over the next three seasons, he coached running backs and tight ends, and took over as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011.

From 2012-13, he served as offensive coordinator at Indiana while also coaching fullbacks and tight ends. A two-year run as offensive coordinator at North Carolina preceded his seven-year tenure as head coach at North Texas, where he earned a record of 44-44 from 2016-22.

He joined Oklahoma football's staff this past offseason as an offensive analyst.