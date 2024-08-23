The 2024 season is a big one for the Oklahoma football program. Along with their former Big 12 rival the Texas Longhorns, the Sooners will be making their SEC debut in 2024, but in addition to the change in scenery, Oklahoma will also undergo a major change at quarterback. After two seasons as the starting QB in Norman, Dillon Gabriel is off to Oregon to join the Ducks and the new look Big Ten, paving the way for second-year quarterback Jackson Arnold to step in.

Jackson Arnold arrived at Oklahoma last year knowing that a season behind Dillon Gabriel was the plan… a plan that was accelerated and put into motion last year against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, when Arnold completed 26-of-45 passes for 361 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while filling in for Gabriel after he had already announced that he would be transferring to Oregon. Arnold and the Sooners walked out with the loss, but it was valuable experience for the true freshman quarterback, even if there are going to be times in 2024 where Arnold, now a sophomore, still looks like a freshman.

“There's going to be challenges, at times, with anybody who has started one game and now they're the starter,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables shared with Tom Green of 247 Sports. “One game under your belt, there's going to be some moments where it looks like that. We'd be negligent if I didn't say that or naïve if we didn't believe that. Those lows can't be disastrous.”

The problem for Oklahoma is that an unforgiving SEC schedule doesn't leave much room for error. Jackson Arnold can afford to have an off day in a non-conference matchup against Temple or Maine, but a stumble on the road against Ole Miss, Missouri, or LSU, and it's a completely different outcome.

Jackson Arnold to play behind rebuilt Oklahoma offensive line

For those prepared to shade the Sooners coming into the season, the choice to do so may have just as much to do with an entirely new starting group along the offensive line as it does with Jackson Arnold's limited experience and Oklahoma's brutal schedule. Four of Oklahoma's offensive line starters will be playing in the NFL in 2024, while last year's starting right tackle, Cayden Green, transferred to Missouri. This opens the door for numerous incoming transfers and freshmen to compete for starting jobs.

And just to be clear, it's not as if the Sooners won't have talent along the offensive line. Three players in Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class will provide depth, while notable transfers such as Branson Hickman (SMU), Febechi Nwaiwu (North Texas), and Michael Tarquin (USC) will join 2022 Sooners recruits Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor to make up what will likely be the starting offensive line.

Brent Venables has faith that this group of fresh faces along the offensive can gel quickly, and he has faith in his quarterback, even if he knows that it won't always be easy.

“I bet on the people,” Venables said. “I think Jackson's incredibly talented. I love where I think Jackson can take this football team.”

Oklahoma opens the season on Friday August 30th against the Temple Owls.