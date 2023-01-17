Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady held true to his promise of not “taking time to smell the roses” following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Raymond James Stadium, ESPN staff writer Jenna Laine wrote in a Tuesday article. He was the first one into the tunnel following the loss.

“Not the way we wanted to end it, but we didn’t deserve it,” Brady said after the game. “I give them a lot of credit. They played a good game. Made a lot more plays than we did, so a tough night.

“I think there’s a part of football where I feel like it’s – sometimes you get lucky, but most of the time, the team that earns it wins, and they played (well) all year.”

Brady threw two touchdowns and one interception against the Cowboys during the Wild Card round. He threw 66 pass attempts as the Bucs tried to fight their way back from three straight Dallas touchdowns by the end of the first half, completing 35 of them for 351 yards by game’s end.

The 45-year-old quarterback ended his Monday press conference by thanking the Bucs organization.

“I love this organization. It’s a great place to be,” Brady said.” Thank you everybody for welcoming me. Just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave it back to you guys.”

The 15-time Pro Bowler’s contract includes a “no tag” clause. Tom Brady cannot be franchise-tagged and will have to make a decision as an unrestricted free agent upon his contract’s expiration, according to Spotrac.

Tom Brady said he did not have a timetable for making a potential free agency decision, Laine wrote.

“I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep – as good as I can tonight,” Brady said. “This has been all I’ve focused on – this game.

“It’ll just be one day at a time. Truly.”