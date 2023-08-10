The NL wildcard race is heating up, and there are many teams battling for the last few spots. Today, we will discuss why you must bet on the San Diego Padres and why they will make a run to the postseason.

The Padres are currently 55-60, and things are looking bleak as they trail the Miami Marlins by 4.5 games for the final wildcard spot in the NL. Their odds of winning the division are nearly impossible, according to FanDuel. However, they still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs as a wildcard.

But after a strong season in July, they have fell apart all over again in August after losing three of four to the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowing the Seattle Mariners to sweep them. Regardless, there is hope, and this team has the talent to make a run. The Padres are more than capable of stringing together a few wins. Ultimately, they have a lot to do. The Padres cannot afford any more losing streaks. Moreover, they must take advantage of winnable games.

We are here to showcase three reasons why the Padres will make the playoffs.

The San Diego Padres Control Their Destiny

It is a weird thing to say, considering the San Diego Padres have to leapfrog three teams just to make the MLB postseason. Yet, the Padres do control their own destiny because they will face teams they are competing with and clubs they have had success against.

The Padres play a three-game set at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend. Currently, they are 4-2 against the DBacks this season. The Padres will begin a 10-game homestand that includes battles with the Baltimore Orioles, Diamondbacks, and Miami Marlins. Ultimately, they are 2-1 against the Marlins this season.

The Padres will have a six-game road trip against the Milwaukee Brewers and St, Louis Cardinals. Then, the real fun begins. The Padres will have an essential four-game series at Petco against the San Francisco Giants. Next, they will host the Philadelphia Phillies for three. They endure a tough six-game road trip against Houston Astros and Dodgers. Finally, the Padres will finish the season with series matchups against the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Cardinals, Giants, and Chicago White Sox.

The Padres will have the opportunity to make their own fortune if they can beat the teams ahead of them. Subsequently, their performance over the next few weeks should highlight where they stand in the wildcard race.

The Pitchers Are Still Good for a Playoffs Run

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The San Diego Padres have shut down Joe Musgrove for three weeks as he is dealing with a shoulder injury. Yet, they still have a good staff that can pitch. The Padres are sixth in pitching. Moreover, their starters are third in baseball, while their bullpen ranks third.

Yu Darvish is 8-7 with a 4.17 ERA. Meanwhile, Blake Snell is a Cy Young contender, sporting an 8-8 record with a 2.61 ERA. Seth Lugo has been efficient, with a 4-6 record and a 4.19 ERA. Somehow, the Padres are still surviving despite the rotation dealing with some injuries.

Josh Hader has been exceptional, with a record of 0-1 with a 0.86 ERA with 26 saves. Meanwhile, Tom Cosgrove is 1-2 with a 1.67 ERA with three holds. Stephen Wilson is 1-1 with a 3.17 ERA with 21 holds. Likewise, Nick Martinez has been the ultimate utility player, having a 5-4 record with 14 holds and one save.

The Padres are still holding opposing hitters to limited chances. Hence, it is allowing them the opportunity to stay competitive in every game. The pitching staff has the chance to take them very far.

The San Diego Padres Still Have Elite Hitters

When the season began, many thought the Padres were going to win the NL West. Additionally, some believed they could contend for a title after their performance in the ML postseason last year. But things have not worked out that way so far. Regardless, they still have the talanted elite hitters to make the playoffs.

Manny Machado is batting .251 with 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 54 runs. Meanwhile, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .265 with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 52 runs. Juan Soto is batting .270 with 24 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 65 runs. Likewise, Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .256 with 19 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 63 runs. These four elite hitters should carry the team on their backs. Moreover, they could power a postseason run if they get hot at the same time.

They have slumped all season to put together cohesive hitting. Regardless, the pedigree is still there, and these four make this a dangerous lineup. It is one of the reasons why the Padres still have a legitimate chance to make a playoff run.