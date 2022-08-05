3 things we want to see in the upcoming Road House reboot

Just this week, Amazon Prime Video announced that Road House, the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze, is being rebooted with Jake Gyllenhaal as the lead. This news immediately hyped fans of the original as other cast members were also introduced, including UFC star Connor McGregor. The thing is, there isn’t any official word on when it would be released. Nevertheless, fans are still expecting a lot of things to happen in this reboot. Here are some we want to see in it when Amazon rolls the film out.

3 things we want to see in the Road House reboot

Infuse more MMA into the story

As mentioned earlier, McGregor is set to join Gyllenhaal as part of the Road House reboot cast. Add the fact that Gyllenhaal’s character is a former UFC fighter and it’s safe to say that Mixed Martial Arts is going to play a big part in this story.

With those details, fans are hoping the Road House reboot to have a lot of MMA-inspired action in it. The original Road House with Swayze in it wouldn’t be able to succeed in today’s theatres with its outdated action scenes. If the reboot manages to impress by maximizing the MMA aspect of the film, expect fans and critics alike to love the new Road House immediately.

Take the Cobra Kai route

Like almost everything in the 80s, the storytelling and action were generally basic, to say the least. But even though most films during that decade won’t fare well today, modernizing them by adding compelling layers to the story itself and the characters will be a formula for success.

This is exactly what Cobra Kai did as it introduced itself to a new generation of fans by adapting to the times. The story it told during the course of three films in the 80s was greatly expanded to great success. The Road House reboot with Gyllenhaal in it can use this formula to make it more appealing and relatable to today’s audience. Add a couple of new characters to go along with Gyllenhaal, give them great backstories, and fans will really rally for this new version when Amazon Prime Video releases it.

Connect the reboot to the original Road House

Of course, expanding the story of Road House by taking the Cobra Kai route won’t be possible if it’s self-contained within its own environment. Amazon Prime Video needs to plant the seeds that will connect the original film to the reboot.

This can be hard since Patrick Swayze passed away years ago. While his presence in the reboot could’ve made the film better, it still isn’t impossible to make one worthy of the original. Since the new version is set in Florida and the old one is in Missouri, there can be certain elements of the story that connects both movies. For instance, some characters who were present in the Swayze-led Road House can make their way to the upcoming release with the aim of enriching it further.

If done correctly, the Road House reboot will benefit from the original by taking distinct story elements that worked and building on them. And in the event Amazon gives the green light for further sequels, the door to other characters from the previous film will be opened for them to return.

At this point in time, the Road House reboot is projected to come out in 2024, at least. Until then, fans will be looking forward to how it develops and how the new version led by Jake Gyllenhaal will play out.