The Utah Jazz find themselves at a crossroads in the 2024-25 NBA season. As the team navigates a challenging campaign, questions loom over how they can pivot from their current struggles to rebuild for a brighter future. With an 8-25 record through the first third of the season, the Jazz have seen the harsh realities of a roster in transition. Yet, within adversity lies opportunity, and the upcoming trade deadline offers a chance to reshape the team’s trajectory. By targeting high-upside players and shrewd acquisitions, Utah can set the foundation for a return to contention.

Long Season

The NBA trading season kicked off with the Brooklyn Nets sending Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, signaling the start of a flurry of activity that’s only expected to intensify. As one of the league’s most active sellers, the Utah Jazz have quickly become a focal point of trade speculation. Players like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler have all been mentioned as potential trade chips, with Drew Eubanks also likely to be in the mix. The Jazz’s willingness to reshape their roster has drawn significant interest, leaving many to wonder which of their assets will find new homes before the deadline.

Recent intel has provided some clarity on potential moves. Reports indicate that the Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in Jordan Clarkson, while the Sacramento Kings are exploring the possibility of acquiring John Collins. Additionally, the Jazz are reportedly seeking second-round pick compensation for Clarkson. Despite their apparent openness to moving players, no deals have been finalized yet, leaving fans and analysts alike to speculate on when, or if, these trades will materialize. For now, the Jazz’s trade candidates remain on the roster, keeping the team’s plans shrouded in mystery.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Utah Jazz must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

The Utah Jazz possess the flexibility and assets to pursue impactful moves, and targeting Jonathan Kuminga could be a game-changer. However, acquiring him comes with calculated risks. The Golden State Warriors have been active in the trade market, notably bringing in Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets to replace an injured De'Anthony Melton. Kuminga’s situation remains fluid; the Warriors are either evaluating him for a long-term commitment or positioning him as a valuable trade asset. The 22-year-old forward has shown immense promise, averaging 21 points per game in five starts this December.

Golden State’s aspirations to land an established star, such as Lauri Markkanen, could make Kuminga a trade centerpiece. However, with the Warriors operating close to the first-apron hard cap of $178.1 million, any deal must also create salary relief to comply with roster constraints. The Jazz, by acquiring Kuminga, would add a highly athletic and versatile young forward who’s averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds this season. Kuminga’s flashes of brilliance suggest he has the potential to evolve into a franchise cornerstone in Utah’s development-focused system.

Another intriguing trade target for the Jazz is Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram, currently in the final year of his contract, is a prime candidate for a trade as the Pelicans face a difficult season. At 5-28, New Orleans sits at the bottom of the Western Conference, and pivoting toward a rebuild by collecting future assets seems increasingly likely. Ingram has faced a challenging season, missing significant time due to an ankle injury and playing in only 18 games so far. Despite this, he has been a consistent performer, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field.

For the Jazz, Ingram’s scoring versatility and playmaking could be a transformative addition. However, the Pelicans’ willingness to move him for the right return complicates matters. They may opt to trade Ingram to a team ready to secure his rights and extend his contract, which could make Utah a less likely destination. While adding Ingram would bolster the Jazz’s offensive capabilities and bring star power to their lineup, his fit within Utah’s rebuilding strategy remains uncertain. Still, Ingram’s availability near the trade deadline keeps the door open for creative negotiations.

Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat is another promising option for the Jazz. At 21 years old, Jovic offers an enticing blend of size, playmaking, and three-point shooting. His skill set would complement Utah’s frontcourt, fitting seamlessly alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Limited opportunities in Miami’s deep rotation have hindered Jovic’s development, but a move to Utah could unlock his potential in a system designed to nurture young talent.

Jovic’s ability to stretch the floor and facilitate from multiple positions makes him a versatile asset for the Jazz. Adding him would not only address the team’s need for frontcourt depth but also align with their long-term vision of building around high-IQ, versatile players. With Miami potentially seeking win-now pieces, Utah’s surplus of draft assets and developmental players could pave the way for a mutually beneficial trade. Jovic’s upside as a playmaking forward presents an exciting opportunity for the Jazz to continue their rebuilding efforts with an eye toward sustained success.

Looking ahead

As the Utah Jazz navigate a challenging 2024-25 season, their activity in the trade market could define their path forward. Pursuing players like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandon Ingram, and Nikola Jovic offers a balance of immediate impact and long-term potential, addressing critical needs across the roster. Each target brings unique strengths—Kuminga’s athleticism and versatility, Ingram’s proven scoring ability, and Jovic’s high-IQ playmaking—that could significantly enhance the Jazz’s rebuild. While the road ahead remains uncertain, bold moves at the trade deadline could position Utah to transform their struggles into a foundation for future success, reigniting hope for the franchise and its fan base.