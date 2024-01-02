Will the defending champs land Jordan Clarkson?

The Utah Jazz could become one of the major sellers at the 2024 NBA trade deadline as the team looks to fully kickstart a rebuild. One of the players Utah could trade is veteran guard Jordan Clarkson, who just notched his first career triple-double recently. Several teams will certainly look to acquire the gifted scorer from the Jazz to add an offensive boost to their bench. According to BetOnline, the Denver Nuggets have the best odds of landing Jordan Clarkson should the Jazz trade him this season.

The sportsbook has Denver at +250 to become Clarkson's next team. The Indiana Pacers (+400), Golden State Warriors (+500), Los Angeles Lakers (+600), and Miami Heat (+600) round out the top five.

Clarkson hasn't been that hot of a name in the trade market. More established stars like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, and Donovan Mitchell have dominated the headlines as of late.

There hasn't been much talk about the Nuggets' interest in Clarkson, either, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. Nonetheless, this makes sense as the defending champs need a spark plug off its bench due to its lack of depth.

The Nuggets get just 31.7 points from their reserves, which ranks just 22nd in the NBA this season. Clarkson has been starting for the Jazz since last season but moved to the bench just a couple of weeks ago. Should the Nuggets trade for him, he should become their Sixth Man and provide them the offense they need from their second unit.

On the season, Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and a career-best 5.0 assists.