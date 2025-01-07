The Golden State Warriors are struggling for a second straight season, as they haven't landed Stephen Curry a co-star. The Warriors added Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Nets to improve their roster, but that can't be their final move.

The 36-year-old Curry is still playing at a superstar level. the Warriors must be active ahead of the deadline if they want to give him a shot at a fifth ring in the final years of his career.

Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The superstar guard is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. Curry is under contract with the Warriors for three more seasons, and the team needs to add another star to complement him.

The deal for Schroder improved Golden State's roster as they sent De'Anthony Melton, who's out for the season, and three second-round picks for the 31-year-old guard. Schroder is alleviating some on-ball duties from Curry, but his numbers have dipped with the Warriors.

Schroder is averaging just 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 10 games with Golden State. He is shooting an inefficient 32.4 percent from the floor and 28.3 percent from deep.

While the addition of Schroder has been nice, Golden State needs to add more to their roster. With that said, here are the three top Warriors trade targets after their Dennis Schroder deal.

Warriors land disgruntled Heat forward Jimmy Butler

While the Warriors have gone back and forth on whether a Jimmy Butler deal is worthwhile, he could be the star Golden State needs alongside Curry. Butler is serving a seven-game suspension from the Miami Heat as he publicly stated his unhappiness with the team. The Heat are now listening to offers for the disgruntled superstar.

Butler is in the last year of his deal, making $48.8 million this season with a $52.4 player option for next season. The 35-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting an efficient 55.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from downtown.

A deal for Butler is more complicated for Golden State after acquiring Schroder. However, if the Warriors believe he is the star that fits well next to Curry, they must find a way to get it done.

Warriors acquire Bulls center Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is a player the Warriors are reportedly interested in acquiring. Although the 34-year-old isn't necessarily a “star,” he would be an upgrade at center for Golden State.

Vucevic is having a great season, averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. The veteran big man has been efficient, shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from distance.

Vucevic is in the second year of a three-year $60 million deal, making $20 million this season. With Vucevic's scoring ability and three-point shooting as a big man, he could fit well in Golden State's offense.

Warriors add Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith could be an under-the-radar target for the Warriors. The Pacers have expressed interest in Cam Johnson, and Nesmith has been mentioned as a player the Warriors may be interested in.

If the Pacers and Nets make progress on a deal involving Johnson, Nesmith could be sent to the Warriors in a three-team deal. While Nesmith could fit as a 3-and-D player, he has only played in six games due to a left ankle sprain.

In those six games, Nesmith is averaging 9.2 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game. The 25-year-old is shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from behind the arc.

Nesmith is in the first year of a three-year $33 million deal. Although he isn't a star, he would add depth to the Warriors' rotation as a shooter and defender.

The Warriors need to be buyers if they want to compete in the tight Western Conference. With an 18-17 record, they are the ninth seed in the West, which would make them a Play-In team.

The margin in the West is close as they are two games back of fifth and 1.5 games ahead of 11th. A trade could make a difference for the Warriors in giving Curry a chance at another ring.