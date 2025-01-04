The Golden State Warriors started the 2024-25 campaign strong but have since struggled, going just 3-7 in their last 10 games. While they already swung a trade for Dennis Schroder to help their backcourt, it's clear that Stephen Curry desperately needs a co-star. He can't continue to do it all on his own.

The Dubs are reportedly not expected to pursue Jimmy Butler, but Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has emerged as a realistic option for the organization ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

Via The Athletic:

“Nikola Vučević has actually emerged as the more discussed Warriors’ trade target, according to team and league sources. The front office and coaching staff have acknowledged back to training camp this team’s need for a true stretch center, something Curry has never really had. Vučević is making 44 percent of his nearly five 3s per game this season and averaging 20.3 points per game. In theory, he’d get protected on defense by Green, while opening up offensive space for Curry, Wiggins and Kuminga.”

Vooch has been the Bulls' best player this season alongside Zach LaVine, scoring 20.3 PPG and grabbing 10.1 rebounds per night. As mentioned, he's also draining 44% of his threes. A center who can stretch the floor is something the Warriors sorely lack. Yes, Kevon Looney is valuable, but he's not a stretch big.

Vucevic is a proven player in his league and could open up more opportunities for everyone around him. He's found his name in trade rumors in the past seasons, especially with Chicago heading into a rebuild of some sort. They could get some assets from the Warriors for the veteran. While Butler has always stepped it up to another level in the playoffs, he has forced his way out several times now with different teams. That's drama Golden State doesn't need.

Cam Johnson, who is a solid 3-and-D player, is also on the Dubs' radar. They already did business with the Brooklyn Nets when they acquired Schroder, so he's not an unrealistic possibility, either.