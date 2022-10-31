The San Francisco 49ers have been on a roller-coaster ride in the 2022 NFL season. They currently carry a 4-4 win-loss record, which is good enough for second place in the NFC West as of this writing. They have also been unable to put together more than two wins in a row. Led by QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers offense has been quite inconsistent. As such, they have a lot of needs that should be addressed. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the 49ers must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.

The 49ers are returning to form as Super Bowl contenders, currently sitting at second in their division behind the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are also fresh from a huge win over state rivals the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco is looking determined to win it all this season after obtaining superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last week.

The trade deadline, on the other hand, is rapidly approaching. Is another move on the horizon? While the 49ers presently have only five draft picks, they are likely to get three Day 3 compensatory picks this summer. Furthermore, if defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is hired as a head coach by another team, they might receive another compensatory third-round pick. While those choices cannot be moved at this time, it makes it easier for the 49ers to trade one of their existing picks.

With these in mind, here are the three trade deadline moves that the San Francisco 49ers must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.

3. Acquire CB William Jackson III

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is a logical prospective addition to the 49ers defense. Jackson is a seven-year NFL veteran, has started 64 games in his career, and just inked a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders prior to last season.

Now, while Jackson has been inconsistent in Washington, he was a strong starter in his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. It was during that tenure when he allowed an opponent passer rating of just 88.2 in his last season.

Unless the Commanders finance a share of the cost, the 49ers would be on the hook for a pro-rated amount of $5.75 million. That should be a reasonable request given that Jackson is anticipated to be released this summer.

Jackson would remain under the 49ers’ control through next season, but with no guaranteed money and a $10.25 million cap cost, he would almost probably have to agree to a contract restructuring or be released given San Francisco’s cap situation. Despite the 49ers’ secondary ailments, Jackson’s experience should be valuable at least for their playoff push this season.

2. Get DL Michael Brockers

Detroit Lions DL Michael Brockers was a reliable and versatile member of the Rams’ defensive line for 11 seasons until signing a three-year contract with the Lions before last season. However, after moving to Detroit, his output has fallen. Some may no longer view the 31-year-old as a viable contributor, but it’s easy to see him make a comeback by playing alongside Nick Bosa.

Take note as well that Brocker will be released by the Lions this off-season. That’s unless he has a strong second-half performance with them. With that in mind, it’s difficult to imagine Detroit passing up a chance to recoup draft assets for him.

If San Francisco goes for Brockers, the 49ers would be responsible for about half of his $3 million basic pay this season. Of course, Detroit could pick up some of it, too. Nonetheless, his basic pay of $10 million in 2023 is fully nonguaranteed. That means the 49ers may release him after this season without incurring any dead money. He’s essentially a low-cost, low-risk defensive asset who could potentially be, at the very least, a solid backup.

1. Trade for WR Elijah Moore

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore has reportedly sought a trade due to his limited role with the team. However, the team does not appear to be interested in letting him go.

“We’re young at the skill positions on offense and it’s got a really good chance to grow together,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently said, per NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “So from his perspective, I just think he’s competitive. It just, in my mind, makes him a competitor.”

Things didn’t get any better after the Jets’ most recent outing, where they lost to the Patriots, 22-17. In this game, Moore was targeted just once. Not surprisingly, he was blunt in a post-game interview.

“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know,” he said.

This would be a great time for the 49ers to make a play on him. Keep in mind that the CMC deal demonstrates that the 49ers are all-in on this season, and their 14th-ranked passing offense could use a lift. Deebo Samuel, the team’s star wideout, is also dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 7. Moore could help them out in a meaningful way.

Moore showed his ability to make a difference as a rookie. He had 43 catches for 538 yards and five scores in 11 games last year. He could join forces with Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and McCaffrey. That would give San Francisco one of the best skill-position groupings in the NFC.

Of course, this would come at a price. They could package a late-round pick or two to get him. Alternatively, if the 49ers are feeling uber-aggressive, maybe an early 2024 pick for a straight swap could work, too.