While the Miami Dolphins try to figure out ways to keep Tua Tagovailoa healthy, and what to do with Tyreek Hill, the 2025 NFL Draft is the next step. Here are three way-too-early draft targets for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have 10 picks in the draft, including two compensatory picks in the third and fourth rounds. And Miami also has selections in the first, second, and fourth rounds. Also, the Dolphins have two picks in the fifth round and three in the seventh.

Among the urgent needs are safety and offensive guard. Look for the Dolphins to address one of those needs with the No. 13 overall pick.

Safety: Malaki Starks, Georgia

Of course, it will depend on how things fall before the Dolphins are on the clock. For example, no matter what need the Dolphins have, if craziness ensued and Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter became available at this point, the Dolphins would have little choice but to change gears and grab one of those game-changing players.

But let’s assume a normal draft.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Starks is considered a highly athletic and instinctive prospect, according to bleacherreport.com.

“His blend of speed, physicality, and football intelligence makes him a versatile asset capable of impacting the game in multiple ways. In coverage, Starks displays outstanding athleticism and ball skills. His quick feet allow him to transition smoothly in and out of breaks, while his burst enables him to close gaps and drive on the ball effectively.

“Starks excels in zone coverage, where his awareness and ability to read the quarterback allow him to position himself well in throwing lanes and maintain proper leverage on receivers. His hands are a significant asset, as he consistently demonstrates the ability to catch the ball away from his body, making him a true ball hawk in the secondary.”

However, true foot speed could be an issue if the Dolphins decide to select him.

“Starks can occasionally be a step slow in sinking his hips, leading to separation. While this is a minor concern, it's an area where further refinement could make him even more effective in man coverage.”

Guard: Tyler Booker, Alabama

If Starks is gone, the Dolphins might take a long look at Booker. He has a massive frame at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds and projects well to the next level, according to windycitygridiron.com.

“Booker has the strength and lower-half flexibility needed to hold his own from a physicality perspective in the NFL. He won’t be an elite athlete by the standards of all offensive linemen. But for a big guard who’s 325 pounds, his size-adjusted explosiveness is pretty good. The flashes he’s displayed in his hands are encouraging, and he doesn’t allow much pushback against power rushes.”

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the offensive line is a high priority, according to dolphinswire.com.

“Through Week 9 or 10 we were still up there running the ball, moving, playing well. (Austin Jackson) was a huge loss for us,” Grier said. “Once he went down, it was like a slow bleed-out the rest of the year with guys just playing through stuff, being nicked, battered, bruised.

“I did think we had created some depth. I think (the line) deserved some praise because of what they had done the year before. And they started the year out well, but unfortunately, injuries got to us and we didn’t finish well. We’re going to have to invest in the offensive line now. We’re just older there now. So yes, this is the time, like we did a few years ago. This is the time for us to invest in some offensive lineman.”

Tight end: Tyler Warren, Penn State

The numbers are there. Warren led all power conference players with 104 receptions and also finished with 1,233 yards receiving. He finished his collegiate career with 19 touchdowns catches with six scores on the ground.

Joining Warren with Jonnu Smith could create havoc for opposing defenses while also getting two tight ends on the field who can block and catch the football.

One thing for sure about the Dolphins. They ahve ground to make up in the chase for the AFC title, regardless of what Mike McDaniel said, according to miamidolphins.com.

“I think it doesn’t really matter how I feel because my job isn’t to have feelings,” McDaniel said. “I think the biggest thing is that there’s a lot of things that we’ll be able to reflect upon in the coming days, and today was about the team and the game. I think that will be a very fair question to ask during the week, just because, again, I try not to have wholesale reflections. I think that’s unfair to, whether it’s a plus or a minus, wholesale reflections postgame. I’m really more comfortable talking about the game we just lost.”