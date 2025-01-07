Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier addressed the media on Tuesday, providing clarity on wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s recent postgame remarks that hinted at a possible exit from the team. Their comments, reported by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, aimed to diffuse speculation about Hill’s future with the Dolphins following a disappointing 2024 season.

McDaniel revealed he had a one-hour meeting with Hill to address his actions during the team’s Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, during which Hill made headlines for leaving the field before the conclusion of the game.

“I told him it’s unacceptable to leave a game and won’t be tolerated in the future,” McDaniel said. He noted that Hill embraced accountability during their conversation. “There’s nothing to fix in the relationship, but we needed to clear the air.”

Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier address Tyreek Hill's frustrations in Dolphins' Week 18 loss

General manager Chris Grier also spoke about the situation, emphasizing that Hill never requested a trade during their discussions.

“I’ve had productive conversations with Tyreek that will stay internal,” Grier stated. “I will say in a frustrating season, he was very emotional in a game where we had a chance coming back from 2-6.”

Hill’s comments after the Jets game, where he said, “I’m opening the door. I’m out bro,” fueled speculation about his future in Miami. However, Grier’s and McDaniel’s remarks suggest a commitment to maintaining the relationship moving forward.

The Dolphins finished the season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs after navigating a challenging year, highlighted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s extended absences. Hill, who recorded his lowest receiving totals since 2019, displayed visible frustration throughout the season.

As Miami heads into the offseason, Hill’s accountability and the Dolphins’ efforts to address the situation may set the tone for a more cohesive approach in 2025. McDaniel and Grier’s assurances signal that the organization remains focused on fostering stability and improvement in the upcoming year.