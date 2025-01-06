It has been a season of injuries for the New Orleans Saints, at some critical positions like wide receiver. Also, quarterback Derek Carr got hurt. So it’s time to look to the future, and here are three way-too-early targets for the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It’s time to begin the move away from Carr, who is an 11-year veteran without a true franchise status. Carr seems to be one of those guys who can keep a team in contention but never get it over the top.

However, the Saints need too much help at other places to try for a first-round quarterback. So they could target a player like Jaxson Dart. He is considered a starter with potential and could be available as late as the third round.

Quarterback: Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

A longtime NFL scout said Dart could turn into something special for the Saints, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“He’s gonna be a major steal in the draft,” the scout said. “Throws the ball down the field as well as anyone, which I realize is kinda this lost skill in today’s game, but that’s what makes him so interesting. Get Dart a couple speed guys and he can really hurt you.”

Dart’s college coach, Lane Kiffin, supported Dart’s decision to declare for the NFL Draft, according to athlonsports.com.

“This is so perfect!!” Kiffin said. “Ultimate leader every day by example. Completely selfless. He didn’t just write that down and post it. He lived it every day. We are blessed to have you as a teammate.”

Dart added, “This place is near and dear to my heart, and Coach Kiffin was my biggest influence and somebody that helped guide me through this process.”

Edge rusher: Abdul Carter, Penn State

Carter has racked up 11 sacks on the season to go along with 22 sacks. He could be a nice fit for the Saints.

Carter could be a big-time difference-maker in the NFL, according to windycitygridiron.com lead draft analyst Jacob Infante.

“The comparisons to Micah Parsons have run rampant in discussions surrounding Carter, and it’s not hard to see why,” Infante wrote. “Other than their obvious Penn State connections and No. 11 jersey in college, both made the transition from linebacker to edge rusher with tremendous aplomb.

“Carter has the elite athleticism that helped Parsons in college and has turned him into one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL … There’s an extremely high ceiling with Carter … His first-step acceleration is second to none, and he’s a freak athlete with the quickness and agility needed to give offensive tackles nightmares in pass protection. He rushes with a red-hot motor and showcases relentless pursuit when trying to penetrate opposing backfields.”

Carter is clearly the Saints' pick if he is available. How many teams regret passing on Parsons? Well, let’s count them.

A case can made for only one team being happy with their first-round pick in retrospect. The Bengals grabbed Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5 and probably are fine with that pick.

But every other pick is up for debate, including Trevor Lawrence, Jaylen Waddle, Penei Sewell, and Patrick Surtain II. No doubters are Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Kyle Pitts, Jaycee Horn, DeVonta Smith, and Justin Fields.

Teams, including the Saints, should not pass on the opportunity to grab Carter.

Safety: Malaki Starks, Georgia

If Carter is not available, the Saints could look at Starks. That’s who yahoo.com tabbed for the pick.

“The Saints can’t be picky at this point in their roster-building journey,” Nate Tice and Charles McDonald wrote. “They’ll need help just about everywhere as they try to rebuild while staying cap compliant. Starks is a strong player to add on the backend of their defense who can play any safety position.”

Defensive tackle: Walter Nolen, Mississippi

The Saints could use help on the interior and Nolen could step in and contribute early.

He has a strong enough frame to succeed, according to Matthew Jones of fantasypros.com.

“His build is in line with pro requirements for an interior lineman,” Jones wrote. “He is a very good athlete for his size, with impressive flexibility. Active, energetic player who works hard through the whistle; looks like a nice tone-setter for an aggressive, swarming defense. Plays the game with physicality. Fires out low and with plenty of power; at his best when he’s able to aggressively attack opposing blockers and threaten gaps.

“Doesn’t give up on the play when his initial move is unsuccessful. Can be a handful for opposing blockers, allowing him to draw additional attention at times. Closes pretty well when he finds a lane.”