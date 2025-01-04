After Chris Olave received an unfortunate injury update in Week 17, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver has more of the same in Week 18. He has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale against the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints wide receiver hasn't played since Week 9.

He sustained two concussions within the nine weeks, which has an alarm going off. However, the Saints season has been over during his extended injury. For instance, the Saints fired Dennis Allen after being upset by the Carolina Panthers. Not to mention, quarterback Derek Carr sustained an injury that forced them to go to Spencer Rattler.

Although the team has looked competitive, that doesn't translate to wins. Plus, Olave is the best offensive playmaker, outside of Alvin Kamara. Still, they have had an unfortunate season, per their standards. The 5-11 record is the second-worst in the NFC South, only behind the Panthers.

Chris Olave's injury update marks the end of a brutal Saints season

A barrage of unfortunate events occurred during the New Orleans season. It left a negative mark on the franchise, to say the least. Since Sean Payton left the team, they haven't found consistency with their winning. Despite drafting Olave and signing Carr, it hasn't been enough.

Even the elite defense has taken a step back. Although interim head coach Darren Rizzi has went 3-4 with the team, it proves the rough showing this season. After an elite 2-0 start, New Orleans crashed back down to Earth. For Olave, his injury-riddled season will be one he'll want to forget.

For starters, he caught 32 passes for 400 yards and one touchdown. After surpassing the 1,000 yard mark in his first two seasons, this marks a first. However, health is wealth, in Olave's case. Maintaining his health and taking preventive measures to limit concussions will do wonders for his career. Now, it's about having consistent play for Olave to thrive.