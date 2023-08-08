The revival of the Mega Man franchise in recent years helped in making the IP popular to a whole new generation of audiences, but sometimes the old formula isn’t enough to satisfy long-time fans. Enter 30XX, a follow-up to the Mega Man-inspired action platformer 20XX, that adds a new dimension to the tried-and-tested recipe. Here is everything you need to know about 30XX, including its release date, gameplay, story details, and trailer.

30XX Release Date: August 9, 2023

30XX is coming out of early access on PC and on the Nintendo Switch on August 9, 2023. The game is developed and published by Batterystaple Games.

Gameplay

30XX is an action platformer where players control an android that has access primarily to a blaster weapon and other gadgets that will help them traverse levels and fight against “Guardians” that block the player’s path. Similar to 20XX, the game features roguelike elements that randomize the segments of each level, making each run different, even in between lives. However, 30XX introduces “Mega Mode” to appeal more to classic fans. While Mega Mode still gives players a procedurally-generated level, these stages are seeded and generated at the start of a new save and won’t change until the game is finished. This still introduces replayability by making each new save experience different, but now you’ll be able to enjoy consistency and rely on muscle memory over multiple tries of the same level. Whether or not you’re a roguelike fan, as long as you love games like Mega Man – particularly the Mega Man ZX series – you’ll love 30XX.

Story

In 30XX, the same main characters 20XX return: Nina and Ace. They awake in the new millennium to discover the world has changed irreversibly after the advent of the Synthetic Mind.

