The 32nd Annual Philadelphia Film Festival (PFF) will be headlined by some of the awards season's hottest titles. From Bradley Cooper's Maestro to Emerald Fennell's follow-up to Promising Young Woman, Saltburn, this year's PFF has it all.

“We are incredibly excited and eagerly looking forward to the 32nd Annual Philadelphia Film Festival. It's not only a vibrant platform for showcasing a wide diversity of global and local cinema but also acts as a convergence for film enthusiasts to share, learn, and indulge in the magic of storytelling,” CEO and Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society J. Andrew Greenblatt said. “We believe that every film has the power to affect and inspire, and we can't wait to share this year's selection with our devoted audience.”

The October 19 Opening Night selection for the PFF will be American Fiction, starring Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellie Ross, and Sterling K. Brown. PFF 32 will be closed out by Saltburn, Fennell's first film since Promising Young Woman. The film stars Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

PFF 32's Centerpiece selections include Maestro, Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic. Mulligan, who also stars in Saltburn, stars as Felicia Montealegre. Cooper produced, co-wrote, directed, and starred in Maestro. Rustin, starring Philadelphia native Colmon Domingo, is another centerpiece. And awards darling The Holdovers, from director Alexander Payne, reunites him with Paul Giamatti.

There will also be films selected “From the Vaults” shown at PFF. Akira Kurosawa's legendary Seven Samurai will be shown in 35mm. Playtime, Farewell My Concubine, The Searchers, and To Live and Die in L.A. will also be shown.

Like last year, screenings for PFF 32 will take place at the Philadelphia Film Center (1412 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19102), PFS Bourse (400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia PA 19108), and PFS East (125 S 2nd St, Philadelphia PA 19106).

Tickets will go on sale for Philadelphia Film Society members on Monday, October 9 at 5:00 pm ET. For the general public, tickets for the 32nd Annual Philadelphia Film Festival screenings will go on sale on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:00 pm ET. They can be purchased online or in person at the Philadelphia Film Center box office.

Full 32nd Annual Philadelphia Film Festival lineup

Opening Night

American Fiction Director Cord Jefferson. 2023, USA.

Closing Night

Saltburn, Director Emerald Fennell. 2023, United Kingdom.

Centerpieces

Dream Scenario, Director Kristoffer Borgli. 2023, USA.

The Holdovers, Director Alexander Payne. 2023, USA.

Maestro, Director Bradley Cooper. 2023, USA.

Rustin, Director George C. Wolfe. 2023, USA.

Sly, Director Thom Zimny. 2023, USA.

Special Events

Art Dealers, Director Roy Power, Director Adam Weiner. 2023, USA.

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School, Director Amy Schatz. 2023, USA.

Masters of Cinema

The Book of Solutions, Director Michel Gondry. 2023, France.

A Brighter Tomorrow, Director Nanni Moretti. 2023, Italy.

Evil Does Not Exist, Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. 2023, Japan.

Fallen Leaves, Director Aki Kaurismäki. 2023, Finland, Germany.

Green Border, Director Agnieszka Holland. 2023, Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium.

In Our Day, Director Hong Sang-soo. 2023, South Korea.

Kidnapped, Director Marco Bellocchio. 2023, Italy.

Kubi, Director Takeshi Kitano. 2023, Japan.

La Chimera, Director Alice Rohrwacher. 2023, Italy.

Monster, Director Hirokazu Kore-eda. 2023, Japan.

The Old Oak, Director Ken Loach. 2023, United Kingdom, France, Belgium.

Perfect Days, Director Wim Wenders. 2023, Japan, Germany.

Spotlights

Bucky F*cking Dent, Director David Duchovny. 2023, USA.

Eileen, Director William Oldroyd. 2023, USA ○ Fingernails, Director Christos Nikou. 2023, USA.

Foe, Director Garth Davis. 2023, Australia.

Lousy Carter, Director Bob Byington. 2023, USA.

The Promised Land, Director Nikolaj Arcel. 2023, Denmark

World View

20,000 Species of Bees, Director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren. 2023, Spain.

The Breaking Ice, Director Anthony Chen. 2023, China.

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint, Director Tomás Gómez Bustillo. 2023, Argentina, USA.

The Delinquents, Director Rodrigo Moreno. 2023, Argentina.

Goodbye Julia, Director Mohamed Kordofani. 2023, Sudan, Egypt, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Sweden.

If Only I Could Hibernate, Director Zoljargal Purevdash. 2023, Mongolia, France, Switzerland, Qatar.

The Monk and the Gun, Director Pawo Choyning Dorji. 2023, Bhutan, France, USA, Taiwan.

Omen, Director Baloji. 2023, Belgium, Netherlands, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Settlers, Director Felipe Gálvez. 2023, Chile, Argentina.

Smoking Tigers, Director So Young Shelly Yo. 2023, USA.

The Teachers’ Lounge, Ílker Çatak. 2023, Germany.

Tótem, Director Lila Avilés. 2023, Mexico, Denmark, France.

Upon Entry, Director Alejandro Rojas, Director Juan Sebastián Vásquez. 2023, Spain.

Non/Fiction

Art for Everybody, Director Miranda Yousef. 2023, USA.

Bad Press, Director Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, Director Joe Peeler. 2023, USA.

Break the Game, Director Jane M. Wagner. 2023, USA.

Caterpillar, Director Liza Mandelup. 2023, USA.

Fantastic Machine, Director Axel Danielson, Director Maximilien Van Aertryck. 2023, Sweden, Denmark.

Kim’s Video, Director David Redmon, Director Ashley Sabin. 2023, USA, Italy.

Silver Dollar Road, Director Raoul Peck. 2023, USA.

A Still Small Voice, Director Luke Lorentzen. 2023, USA.

Stamped from the Beginning, Director Roger Ross Williams. 2023, USA

Cinema de France

The (Ex)perience of Love, Director Raphaël Balboni, Director Ann Sirot. 2023, Belgium, France.

The Animal Kingdom, Director Thomas Cailley. 2023, France.

Four Daughters, Director Kaouther Ben Hania. 2023, France, Tunisia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus.

The Taste of Things, Director Trân Anh Hùng. 2023, France.

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, Director Martin Bourboulon. 2023, France.

This Animated Life

Deep Sea, Director Xiaopeng Tian. 2023, China.

Robot Dreams, Director Pablo Berger. 2023, Spain, France.

They Shot the Piano Player, Director Roger Fernando Treuba, Director Javier Mariscal. 2023, Spain, France.

White Plastic Sky, Director Tibor Bánóczki, Director Sarolta Szabó. 2023, Hungary, Slovakia.

Made in USA

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, Director Raven Jackson. 2023, USA.

Fancy Dance, Director Erica Tremblay. 2023, USA.

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed, Director Joanna Arnow. 2023, USA.

I Used to Be Funny, Director Ally Pankiw. 2023, USA.

Late Bloomers, Director Lisa Steen. 2023, USA.

The Sweet East, Director Sean Price Williams. 2023, USA.

Green Screen

Between the Rains, Director Andrew H. Brown, Director Moses Thuranira. 2023, Kenya, USA.

Food and Country, Director Laura Gabbert. 2023, USA.

Razing Liberty Square, Director Katja Esson. 2023, USA.

Richland, Director Irene Lusztig. 2023, USA.

Sight & Soundtrack

American Symphony, Director Matthew Heineman. 2023, USA.

Going Varsity in Mariachi, Director Sam Osborn, Director Alejandra Vasquez. 2023, USA.

It’s Only Life After All, Director Alexandria Bombach. 2023, USA.

Pianoforte, Director Jakub Piatek. 2023, Poland, Germany.

Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story, Director Eric Weinrib, Director Nate Pommer. 2023, USA.

Filmadelphia

Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia, Director Kyra Knox. 2022, USA.

Bravo, Burkina!, Director Walé Oyéjidé. 2023, Burkina Faso, Italy. ○ Chestnut, Director Jac Cron. 2023, USA.

I Think I’m Sick, Director Danny Gevirtz. 2023, USA.

This Closeness, Director Kit Zauhar. 2023, USA.

After Hours

Infested, Director Sébastien Vanicek. 2023, France.

Late Night with the Devil, Director Colin Cairnes, Director Cameron Cairnes. 2023, USA, Australia, UAE.

Red Rooms, Director Pascal Plante. 2023, Canada.

Riddle of Fire, Director Weston Razooli. 2023, USA.

Sleep, Director Jason Yu. 2023, South Korea

From the Vaults

Farewell My Concubine, Director Chen Kaige. 1992, China, Hong Kong. (Newly restored 4K)

Playtime, Director Jacques Tati. 1967, France. (Presented in 35MM, Part of PFS’ Sight and Sound 100 series)

The Searchers, Director John Ford. 1956, USA. (Presented in 35MM, Part of PFS’ Sight and Sound 100 series)

Seven Samurai, Director Akira Kurosawa. 1954, Japan. (Presented in 35MM, Part of PFS’ Sight and Sound 100 series)

To Live and Die in L.A., Director William Friedkin. 1985, USA. (In memory of William Friedkin)

Shorts

27, Director Flóra Anna Buda.

A Kind of Testament, Director Stephen Vuillemin.

Between Earth & Sky, Director Andrew Nadkarni.

The Big Idea: Birth Without Bias, Director Sarah Klein, Director Tom Mason.

Blue Square Heart, Director William Means.

Breaking Silence, Director Amy Bench, Director Annie Silverstein.

Dog Apartment, Director Priit Tender.

Every House is Haunted, Director Bryce McGuire. Fár, Director Gunner Martinsdóttir Schlüter.

F**k Me, Richard, Director Lucy McKendrick, Director Charlie Polinger.

The Herp, Director Fern Poppy. ○ It Turns Blue, Director Shadi Karamroudi.

La Perra, Director Carla Melo.

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Director Sean Wang.

Nothing Left Undone: The Art of G, Director Matthew Ober.

Nun or Never!, Director Heta Jäälinoja. ○ Our Uniform, Director Yegane Moghaddam.

Padre, Director M.L. Post.

Primetime Mother, Director Sonny Calvento.

Puffling, Director Jessica Bishopp.

Street of Dreams, Director Alexander Paul Biscardi.

Tripping, Director Amelia Xanthe Boscov.

Untitled Floating Mom Short, Director Aidan Guynes. When You Left Me on That Boulevard, Director Kayla Abuda Galang.

The World Takes, Director Tommy Butler.

The 32nd Annual Philadelphia Film Festival runs from October 19 until October 29.