It hasn't been a smooth ride in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season for Justin Thomas. Just before the 2023 3M Open, Thomas is on the outside looking in of the FedExCup Playoffs cut line with just 2,774 points — good for only 75th.

To sneak into the top 70, Thomas is going to need to perform well in the final two regular-season events in the 3M open which begins on July 27 and in the Wyndham Championship which starts on August 3. Thomas did not initially have both the 3M Open and the Wyndham Championship on his schedule this season, but he's forced to do so in order to get a chance at accumulating enough points for the playoffs.

“They weren't originally on the schedule, but things change and you have to adjust sometimes,” Justin Thomas said ahead of the upcoming event at TPC Twin Cities, per Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune. “In the past, I may have been able to rely on a good first event or two in the playoffs. Now you have to play some good golf to be in the playoffs and I haven't exactly done that so far. I have two weeks to get myself in a good spot.”

So far in the 2022-23 season, Thomas is just 13-for-18 with only three top 10s and nine top 25s. He's also missed the cut in two of his last two starts including in the recently concluded The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he shot an 82 and a 71 in the first and second rounds, respectively.