Cuts are happening at the Open Championship as we near the weekend, and one golfer that will not be moving on is Justin Thomas. After shooting 82-71 and missing his third cut of the year, Thomas couldn't believe it, via Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel.

“There's nobody that shot 82 that hit some of the quality shots that I did yesterday,” Thomas said. “It doesn't make sense. I'll hit shots like a No. 1 player in the world, and then I'll make a 9 on my last hole.”

Golf is a funny game, and Thomas has the same thoughts on it that a lot of fans do. It's bizarre the kind of fluctuations a player can face in hole scoring in the game of golf, and Thomas experienced that during the Open Championship.

The Open Championship is now into its next round and Brian Harman is currently sitting in first with a six stroke lead, but there is still a lot of time for that to change.

As for Thomas, he will have to wait until his next tournament to redeem himself. His issue has been consistency, and it'll be interesting to see if he can find some of that in the back half of this year.

For example, there were times in the Open Championship where Thomas showcased the golfer he can be at full potential. But he also added his highest scoring hole of his major career, with a quad bogey. Shots like these tell the story of how the tournament went for Thomas.

With this missed cut, Thomas' Ryder Cup hopes are now certainly in danger.