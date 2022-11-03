Still unsigned eight weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Odell Beckham Jr. is one player who’s got plenty of value on the free agent market even as he rehabs from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl 56. If OBJ decides not to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, there’ll more than likely be several prominent suitors interested in the veteran wideout.

With a few big name contenders in desperate need of quality depth at receiver, Beckham Jr. would be a game-changing addition to any squad who wants a seasoned champion in their rotation. His expected return to the field won’t be until late November, but Beckham Jr. will be back at full strength and ready to make an immediate impact once he’s fully recovered. On that note, let’s take a look the four best landing spots for Beckham Jr. if he doesn’t run it back with the Rams.

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ravaged with injuries across the board, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an undermanned squad that’s in need of help on offense. Even with Tom Brady’s unmatched ability to improvise and make the most with the current talent around him, the Bucs still need to find him more help and fast.

In Beckham, they’d have another Hall-Of-Fame caliber talent coming on-board who could revive their offense and bring some championship pedigree to their roster. Adding Beckham into a receiving corps that already features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Cameron Brate, and Kyle Rudolph would rejuvenate their aerial assault and bring them back to the top of the NFC South – especially with Evans, Godwin, and Jones constantly in-and-out of their line-up.

3) Green Bay Packers

Currently in the midst of a downward spiral, the Green Bay Packers are in dire need of an upgrade at the wide receiver spot. Aaron Rodgers has publicly voiced his displeasure on the matter multiple times. So pursuing Beckham would be an ideal move for them to make considering they didn’t make any significant additions at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Pairing Beckham with one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history would allow him to continually thrive once he gets back to full health. Not to mention his presence would elevate their play on offense and give them a better shot at returning to the playoffs. Given that the Packers don’t have any reliable playmakers in the passing game, OBJ would be able to get plenty of touches while getting back into the swing of things.

2) Baltimore Ravens

As one of the most explosive and streaky teams in the league, the Baltimore Ravens are another playoff hopeful that could use some depth at wideout. Just the idea of pairing Odell Beckham with Lamar Jackson is a duo that’d give opposing secondary’s all kinds of headaches. A 1-2 punch of Jackson and Beckham would give them an endless amount of highlight reel scores on a weekly basis.

Jackson’s killer arm strength, mobility, and elusiveness mixed with Beckham’s speed, strength, and catching ability would be the ultimate recipe for success. In their dynamic and up-tempo offense, Beckham could find his place as their go-to guy and give Jackson another reliable deep threat outside of Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews.

1) Buffalo Bills

Last season in LA, Beckham formed instant on-field chemistry with Matthew Stafford. His selflessness allowed him to be a seamless fit in the Rams’ offense. In Buffalo, he’d be able to accomplish more of that same success with Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who has become one of the premiere gunslingers of the NFL.

When at full strength, Beckham is a clutch playmaker whose speed, agility, and crafty hands allow him to reel in any pass that’s thrown his way. Add to that Allen’s football IQ, quarterback vision, and deep ball accuracy, and these two Pro Bowl talents would form a dynamic duo. Plus with the Bills already boasting a deep and versatile passing game, the signing of OBJ would give them the most lethal aerial assault in the league.

Joining a talented group that currently features Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and Tavon Austin, they’d be able to create an endless amount of mismatches. Aiming to avenge a tough loss at the hand of the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s playoffs, the Buffalo Bills would be merely unstoppable with Odell Beckham in the fold. It’d be a move that would put them over the top as they seek their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.