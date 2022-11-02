Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills made some key moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done fortifying the roster. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, teams have begun to take a closer look at the free agency market. Among the players gaining interest post-trade deadline is Odell Beckham Jr. Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the possibility of bringing OBJ to Buffalo, via Sal Capaccio, and indicated it’s a move that the Bills would definitely be considering.

“If we think he can help this team we’d be crazy not to at least look into it,” Beane said of the possibility of the Bills signing Beckham Jr.

Those comments will certainly have Bills Mafia fired up. With the team aiming for the Super Bowl, adding a weapon like Beckham Jr. could be a critical move toward helping them achieve their goal. Just last season, Beckham latched on with the Rams during the second half of the campaign and played a key role in their Super Bowl run.

While he’ll be coming off an ACL injury if he returns this year, with Josh Allen as his quarterback, there’s no reason to believe Beckham couldn’t make a significant impact for the Bills.

Last season, Odell Beckham Jr. featured in eight regular-season games for the Rams, catching 27 passes on 48 targets for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He featured in four playoff games for the team, too, logging 21 receptions, 288 yards, and two touchdowns before going down with an ACL injury in the Super Bowl against the Bengals.