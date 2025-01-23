MLB free agency is winding down but there are some impact names still available. Tommy Pham has been a trade deadline piece for three straight years and has been solid in multiple playoff runs. While he will likely sign a one-year deal again, the outfielder can be a key piece of a playoff run this season. The Orioles, Reds, Pirates, and Cardinals should be in on Tommy Pham before free agency ends.

Last year, Pham started with the Chicago White Sox. After spending 70 games with the worst team in baseball history, he was traded back to the St Louis Cardinals. He came up with the Red Birds in 2014 but his second stint did not last long. Once they fell out of contention, he was put on waivers and moved across Missouri to the Kansas City Royals. He was a key part of the 2023 Diamondbacks World Series run and was solid for the Royals in October last year.

There should be teams willing to sign Pham to a one-year deal knowing he will be easy to trade at the deadline. Why should the Pirates, Reds, Orioles, and Cardinals be in on him before free agency ends?

Tommy Pham returns to the Cardinals

The Cardinals are openly rebuilding after missing the playoffs again in 2024. Chaim Bloom is a part of the front office and is in charge of revamping the minor league system. But they need veterans to chew up innings in case some prospects do not hit right away. Pham would be the perfect option to bring in, knowing he could land another prospect at the deadline.

If the Cardinals got hot and started chasing a National League playoff spot, keeping Pham would not hurt their future. But trading him in July could slightly help their rebuild. This is a low-risk move that the fans would love considering his solid run with the team from 2014-2018. A one-year deal would be a great move for the Cardinals and Pham, as he is comfortable hitting there and could boost his numbers.

The Pirates need offense amid pitching greatness

Pirates' ace Paul Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year and is set for a phenomenal first full season in the Steel City. But the team needs more offense and should be adding hitters this offseason. But their lack of additions has fans calling for ownership to sell the team. They can get some offense into the building by signing Tommy Pham.

The Pirates could sign Pham for the same reason the White Sox did last year. He is a professional outfielder who can hit a little bit and help the team move forward. But the Pirates have postseason expectations that could keep Pham around for the entire season. Oneil Cruz is transitioning to the outfield and a mentor like Pham could be the perfect guy for Pittsburgh to add.

The Orioles add Tommy Pham to their outfield

The Orioles lost two stars from their 2024 team in free agency. Corbin Burnes is now an Arizona Diamondback and Anthony Santander is on the Toronto Blue Jays. Tommy Pham could come in and help replace Santander as a solid defender but not the power hitter that Santander is. They brought in Tyler O'Neill already but Pham could be their fourth outfielder and a great bench piece.

And if one of the Orioles' many prospects comes up and dominates in the outfield, Pham could easily be traded. Baltimore should be prioritizing their young players and not giving Pham time over Colton Cowser. But a veteran presence on the bench could help the Birds prevent a collapse like what happened last year. Wherever he goes, it is a low-risk move and the Orioles could benefit greatly from it.

The Reds add a veteran outfielder

The Reds had a disappointing season last year and made a big trade this offseason to help them move forward. They dumped Jonathan India for Brady Singer in a deal with the Kansas City Royals. Pham could follow his KC teammate Singer to Cincinnati to improve their outfield and add a veteran. Their infield is all set and the outfield could be good with youngsters but bringing Pham back could help.

Pham was on the Reds for 91 games to start the 2022 season. They traded him to the Red Sox, who missed the playoffs that season. He hit .238 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs during his time with the Reds, one of his best offensive stretches in recent years. Great American Ballpark is among the easiest parks to hit in and that could benefit Pham moving forward. Adding a veteran to their playoff push could be a smart move for the Terry Francona-led squad.