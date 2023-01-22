The Buffalo Bills are out of the NFL Playoffs, having been upended by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Josh Allen addressed the media, expressing his disappointment over the result. Speaking candidly, Allen told reporters that the Bills fell short of their goals, via Henry McKenna of FOXSports.

Josh Allen: "Our goal is to win a Super Bowl – a world championship – and we didn't accomplish that. So, everything that happened this season is kind of null and void. In our minds, it sucks." pic.twitter.com/HDk1ypCVsg — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 22, 2023

“Our goal is to win a Super Bowl – a world championship – and we didn’t accomplish that. So, everything that happened this season is kind of null and void. In our mind, it sucks,” said Allen.

He couldn’t hide his disappointment over the Bills’ loss against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and expressed as much in his post-game presser. It was far from Allen’s best game. The star QB completed just 25-of-42 pass attempts for 265 yards. He threw one interception late in the game and did not throw a single touchdown. He scored on the ground via a one-yard rush, making up the Bills’ lone touchdown of the game in their 27-10 defeat.

The Bills had lofty expectations heading into both the 2022 NFL season as well as this year’s playoffs. One of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, it’s easy to see why Allen was disappointed with how things ended.

Now, it’ll be back to the drawing boards in Buffalo as they look to make it past the Divisional Round. This is the second year in a row the Bills were bounced in the Divisional Round, having been taken down in stunning fashion by the Chiefs last season. Now, it’s Joe Burrow and the Bengals who delivered the knockout blow, despite playing in a snowy environment in Buffalo.

Josh Allen knows he and the Bills fell short of expectations, and he’ll have a chip on his shoulder looking to avoid a third-straight Divisional Round exit in 2023.