4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers are coming off an impressive 2021 season in which they went 13-4 and won the NFC North for the third consecutive season. They did not achieve their postseason goals as the team was knocked out of the playoffs in the divisional round. The 13-10 loss was a disappointing performance as the 49ers’ defense made a major impact and Aaron Rodgers was unable to find a way into the end zone. Keep reading for the Packers 2022 bold predictions.

After a great deal of speculation, Aaron Rodgers elected to come back to the Packers on a long-term extension. He will be without his top target as Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders this offseason. Regardless, the team still has high expectations for the 2022 season and will look to continue to be in the contending mix. Here are four predictions for what to watch for in 2022.

4. No Packers Wide Receiver has over 1,000 yards

The loss of Davante Adams will leave a massive hole in the Packer roster. He is undeniably one of the most talented pass catchers in the NFL and clearly had a special connection with Aaron Rodgers. In his absence, Green Bay will roll out Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb as the main targets this season. While each guy has shown some positive flashes in their respective careers, for example Cobb has one 1,000+ yard under his belt in Green Bay already, expect the team to avoid breaking this mark this season.

There were only 25 players in the NFL last season that eclipsed the 1,000-yard barrier. It takes plenty of targets and action with the ball in their hands for a player to be around this number. Green Bay will maintain a fairly pass-heavy offense but expect Rodgers to spread the ball around considerably more than has been the case in recent years.

3. AJ Dillon rushes for more yards than Aaron Jones

There is a surprising lack of buzz surrounding AJ Dillon this season. While Aaron Jones is labeled as the lead back and has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards twice already in his career, don’t expect him to dominate touches. Just last season, AJ Dillon recorded more rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns than Jones despite only being labeled the starter for two games.

Both running backs are certain to play a role but expect AJ Dillon to continue making his case for more carries. While the touches last year were fairly close (Dillon had 187 carries to Jones’ 171), the two are trending in different directions for their careers. Aaron Jones will be turning 28 which is fairly old by NFL running back standards. He has over 1,000 career touches to his name and saw his production slip last season. In contrast, AJ Dillon has just 286 touches in the pros and fresh legs ready to go. The 2020 second-round pick impressed last season and will continue to be heavily featured in the offense.

2. Randall Cobb has 8+ touchdowns

While Adams may have seen his exit from the organization, the Packers did get a familiar face back. Green Bay traded for Randall Cobb from the Texans last offseason and he agreed to take a pay cut to remain with the organization. He saw a more limited role in his return and recorded just 28 receptions for 375 yards in 2021.

Trust in his wide receiver is a big deal to Aaron Rodgers and he has familiarity with Cobb stemming from his first stint with the organization. During the nine years the 32-year-old has been with the Packers, he has tallied a total of 498 receptions for 5899 yards and 46 touchdowns.

The veteran has certainly seen his production decrease as he enters the latter part of his career. However, even in a limited role last season he still produced five touchdowns. With fewer options at receiver this season, expect Rodgers to incorporate Randall Cobb more and for him to establish himself as a key part of the red zone offense.

1. Packers win the NFC North for 4th consecutive year

There are fair reasons for skepticism surrounding the Packers this season. The losses of Davante Adams, Za’Darius Smith, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Tyler Lancaster are all notable. Aaron Rodgers is also set to turn 39 during the season and has to slow down at some point. The Vikings continually linger in the divisional battle and the Lions and Bears are hoping to take strides forward.

However, it is difficult to count out a determined Aaron Rodgers and expect him to keep the flame under him lit this season. The Vikings are certainly the biggest threat but the Packers’ previous success is unparalleled. Expect Green Bay to get out to a hot start with a fairly easy strength of schedule to start the season. The success early on could certainly propel them to a divisional title once again.