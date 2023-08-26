Netflix subscribers haven't felt the impact of the 2023 writers and actors strikes so far, thanks to the platform's extensive library of original content. They've amassed a considerable collection of movies and TV series, ensuring a consistent stream of entertainment for the foreseeable months. While the situation in 2024 remains uncertain, Netflix has a robust lineup of films to conclude this year strongly.

This time of year, Netflix not only bolsters its cinematic offerings but also sets its sights on the awards season with films that might finally earn the coveted Oscar for Best Picture. Alongside potential blockbusters and thrilling releases, these four highly anticipated Netflix releases slated for late 2023 are poised to dominate discussions in the streaming world.

The Killer – November 10

Over the past decade, David Fincher, the acclaimed director, has ventured into filmmaking only thrice: Gone Girl, the Netflix-produced Mank, and his upcoming project, the gripping action thriller titled The Killer. Although this film draws its inspiration from a relatively lesser-known French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and artist Luc Jacamon, it's set to make a significant splash in American cinema. The reason? None other than the stellar Michael Fassbender, who takes center stage as Christian, the enigmatic titular assassin for hire.

While the storyline is shrouded in mystery at the moment, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring talents like Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, Sala Baker, Kerry O’Malley, Emiliano Pernía, and Gabriel Polanco. With the potential to rival Netflix's action heavyweights like Extraction 2 and Heart of Stone, The Killer promises to deliver heart-pounding thrills. And with the masterful direction of David Fincher, expectations for this project are nothing short of sky-high.

Leave the World Behind – December 8

Among Netflix's extensive lineup of upcoming films, Leave the World Behind may not be making the loudest buzz, but its cast is nothing short of attention-grabbing. With the likes of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon on board, it's impossible to ignore. This movie takes its inspiration from Rumaan Alam's novel of the same name and weaves a gripping narrative around Amanda (played by Roberts) and Clay (portrayed by Hawke), a couple enjoying a vacation in an Airbnb with their children, Archie and Rosie.

Their tranquil family getaway takes a sinister turn when the Airbnb's owners, George (Ali) and Ruth Washington (Herrold), unexpectedly appear, bearing disturbing news of a massive blackout that has severed all power and communication. As their horrifying realization sets in, both families grapple with the daunting prospect that the modern world they once knew may be irrevocably lost. Leave the World Behind is poised to deliver a suspenseful and thought-provoking cinematic experience that's bound to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – December 15

Back in 2000, Chicken Run turned out to be a delightful surprise in the world of animated films. Its enduring popularity prompted Netflix to greenlight a sequel, titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. True to the original, this stop-motion animated movie picks up shortly after the events of its predecessor. Rocky Rhodes, voiced by Zachary Levi, and his wife Ginger, played by Thandiwe Newton, continue to lead their feathered companions to freedom. Now, they're joined by their own daughter, Molly, voiced by Bella Ramsey, known for her role in The Last of Us.

In the upcoming film, the flock believes they've finally discovered a safe haven where they can live free from the looming threat of human consumption. However, their newfound peace gets shattered when an impending danger jeopardizes their sanctuary. To protect their cherished community, Ginger and Rocky find themselves compelled to undertake a daring mission – infiltrating a human facility to eliminate the looming peril. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget promises to deliver another round of humor, adventure, and heartwarming moments that captivated audiences with the original film.

Maestro – December 20

Netflix is making a bold move in the 2023 Oscar competition with its upcoming biopic, Maestro. Directed and co-written by Bradley Cooper, who also stars as the iconic composer Leonard Bernstein, the film delves into the intricate facets of Bernstein's life, particularly his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, portrayed by Carey Mulligan. With heavyweights like Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg serving as executive producers alongside Cooper, Maestro boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring talents such as Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Miriam Shor, and Alexa Swinton.

To bolster its chances in the Oscar race, Maestro will have a limited theatrical release on November 22, providing audiences with the opportunity to experience it on the big screen. However, for those who prefer the comfort of home, the film will land on Netflix just in time for the holiday season, a mere month later.