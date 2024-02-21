We gotta get these guys, Jacksonville!

With the curtain falling on yet another NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars stand at a pivotal juncture. They narrowly missed out on the 2023-24 postseason with a 9-8 record. Armed with a promising young core and a hungry fanbase yearning for success, General Manager Trent Baalke faces critical decisions in navigating the upcoming free agency period. The fans want him to fortify their roster and propel the team towards greater achievements. Here, we delve into four shrewd free agent signings that could be instrumental in propelling the Jags from mere contenders to champions.

The Jaguars' 2023 Season

Entering the new season with lofty expectations following a hopeful 2022 campaign, the Jaguars grappled with inconsistency despite sporadic displays of brilliance throughout the season. Sure, quarterback Trevor Lawrence led a potent offense. That said, injuries and execution lapses hindered sustained momentum. On the defensive front, resilience was evident, especially against the run. However, the team struggled with depth and consistency against formidable passing attacks.

As we said, the Jaguars narrowly missed the playoffs last season. In the previous year, they clinched the AFC South with a 9-8 record after winning their final five regular-season games. However, after starting the 2023-2024 season strongly with an 8-3 record, they stumbled in the final stretch. They lost five of their last six games while the Houston Texans secured the AFC South title.

Other Considerations

The Jaguars wasted no time as the regular season concluded. They initiated their offseason by dismissing several coaches, including defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. He was succeeded by Ryan Nielsen. With an estimated $16.4 million in salary cap space, the Jaguars seem to have ample room to target key free agents this offseason.

Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents the Jacksonville Jaguars need to sign during the 2024 offseason.

Tee Higgins, WR

In Jacksonville's receiving corps, Christian Kirk served capably in the slot. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley fits more into the role of a Z-receiver at this stage of his career. Tee Higgins, on the other hand, embodies the big-bodied X-receiver archetype. He can potentially amplify deep passing options for Trevor Lawrence and offer a reliable target in the red zone. That's where the Jaguars struggled significantly in 2023. Having shared the field with Lawrence during their time at Clemson, Higgins could bring back that dynamic duo to Jacksonville.

Despite a challenging 2023 season marked by injuries to both himself and his starting quarterback, Higgins remains a viable option. With the Jaguars poised to lose a substantial portion of their wide receiver utilization this offseason, Higgins could emerge as a long-term solution. Higgins' 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season also underscore his solid performance. His potential role as the primary WR1 for Lawrence could reignite their college days connection. Remember that they previously had 18 touchdowns and over 1,600 receiving yards between 2018-2019.

Kendall Fuller, CB

Beyond cornerback Darious Williams, the Jaguars' secondary struggled to contain opposing receivers. Kendall Fuller of the Washington Commanders emerges as a playmaking cornerback. Keep in mind that he tallied two fumble recoveries and a pair of pick-sixes back in 2022. Additionally, he showcases prowess in run support. In 2023, he ranked fourth on the Commanders with 79 tackles. Consider also the struggles of the Jaguars' number-two corner Tyson Campbell. He allowed a 130.4 passer rating in coverage. As such, any addition to the cornerback position would represent an improvement for the Jaguars. Adding Fuller should be a no-brainer decision.

Geno Stone, S

For a more budget-friendly option in their secondary, the Jaguars could turn to Baltimore Ravens defensive back Geno Stone. Remember that he led a dynamic Ravens secondary with seven interceptions. Stone also limited opposing quarterbacks to a mere 63.8 passer rating on 44 targets. If the Jaguars can get both Fuller and Stone, that would indicate a comprehensive overhaul of their secondary. Looking ahead, that's a very good thing.

Jonah Williams, OL

In addition to Tee Higgins, another Cincinnati Bengal deserving of Jacksonville's attention is offensive tackle Jonah Williams. Following his request for a trade last season when the Bengals transitioned him to right tackle, Williams could be on the Jaguars' radar for offensive line adjustments. Pro Football Focus anticipates him securing a contract that would position him among the top 10 highest-paid tackles in the NFL. The Jaguars could use a lot of help on their o-line, too, and Lawrence would be happy to have Williams protecting him.

Looking Ahead

It's clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars will embark on a pivotal offseason journey. The potential signings of guys like Tee Higgins, Kendall Fuller, Geno Stone, and Jonah Williams will offer a glimpse into the moves that could reshape the team's trajectory. With a blend of familiarity, playmaking ability, and positional expertise, these free agents can certainly help address critical areas of improvement. They can revitalize offensive connections and fortify defensive resilience. Each potential free agent acquisition carries the promise of improving the Jaguars' competitive edge and igniting the aspirations of a fervent fanbase. As General Manager Trent Baalke navigates the intricacies of free agency, the prospect of these additions looms large. Making good decisions in the offseason may hint at a future where the Jaguars emerge as bona fide Super Bowl contenders.