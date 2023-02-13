The Hurt Business was one of the most dominant stables during their run in WWE. Consisting of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP, they held multiple championships and were a highlight of WWE television during the pandemic era and beyond. Although The Hurt Business split up and came back together during their run from May 2020 to January 2022, they cemented themselves as one of the most impressive stables in recent history.

The Hurt Business has not been together in some time, although that could change very soon. On an episode of Raw in January, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin competed as a tag team once again, while MVP and Bobby Lashley teased joining forces again earlier that show. Last week on Raw, MVP was in the corner of both Alexander and Benjamin as they defeated Alpha Academy, further speculating the group getting back together.

It seems inevitable that the Hurt Business will be back in full force in due time. Although it seems all original members will rejoin the group, it’ll be interesting to see if MVP recruits any new members to The Hurt Business. Here are four superstars I believe MVP can add to the new-and-improved Hurt Business.

Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is a star in NXT and will be a star on the main roster. It is only a matter of time before Hayes gets called up to the main roster. The Hurt Business wouldn’t be a terrible place for Hayes to start on the main roster either. MVP recently talked about superstars he’d like to work with in the future, and Hayes’ name was brought up.

“There’s a young man down in NXT who, unless you’re watching NXT, you might not be familiar with him but a young man named Carmelo Hayes and Carmelo and Trick [Williams] are a couple of guys, they’re pretty tight. I always say Carmelo reminds me of a young MVP; the presence, the swagger, the confidence, and he’s somebody I would like to work with in the future, hopefully,” MVP said.

Carmelo Hayes would fit right into The Hurt Business. Not only that, it would be an excellent opportunity for fans to get used to him on the main roster and catapult himself as a singles star down the line.

Omos

MVP and Omos have worked together since April 4th of last year. After MVP turned on Bobby Lashley, he became Omos’ new manager. They haven’t done much in their time together, but that could change if MVP can recruit him to The Hurt Business. Having Omos join the Hurt Business adds another level of intimidation and fear to the group. Bobby Lashley was the muscle of the group but would hand that title over to Omos if he were to join. Having two monsters like Lashley and Omos in one stable is terrifying, and if WWE can continue to build up Omos, he can benefit heavily from being a member of the Hurt Business.

Street Profits

The Street Profits have been one of the most exciting teams in WWE since their NXT debut. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are incredible as a tag team but have had the same characters for years. It would be refreshing to see the Street Profits join The Hurt Business with a brand new attitude. They don’t necessarily have to be heels, but adding that extra edge to their characters can do wonders for them. In this case, I wouldn’t have the Street Profits join The Hurt Business, but instead, replace Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin as the primary tag team of the group.

On the other hand, I can see one of the two turning on the other to join the Hurt Business. Could you imagine if Montez Ford turned on Dawkins and aligned himself with MVP and The Hurt Business? That would be incredible storytelling and lead to a great feud between Ford and Dawkins. I’m not saying that needs to happen, but it would be a major swerve that fans wouldn’t see coming. Having both members of the Street Profits join the group would be awesome, but having only one member join and turn on the other would be exciting and refreshing.

Those are four superstars who I believe can join the Hurt Business if the stable returns soon. WWE can simply stick with the original members and have them run it back, but it would be refreshing to see new members join the group.

