The San Francisco 49ers’ free agent needs in the 2023 NFL offseason include players that can help them get over the NFC Championship Game hump. The 49ers have made it the conference title game the last two seasons, only to come up short of making it to the Super Bowl. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, they saw their starting and backup quarterbacks get injured on hits by a ferocious Eagles pass rush, dooming any chance they had to win. Therefore, addressing the pass protection is a priority for San Francisco, and they can start by looking at Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Why Orlando Brown Jr. is the best 49ers free agent signing this NFL offseason

When dissecting the team stats the 49ers compiled in 2022, the first thing noticed is how well-rounded they were in terms of balance. They finished sixth in points scored, and were the best in the league in points allowed. On offense, San Francisco could run the ball against just about anyone they played, but if a defense could get them into obvious passing situations, that’s where they could get into trouble.

While the 49ers were able to overcome the issues with pass protection for the most part, they weren’t in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, and the result was seeing quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson go out with injuries. It was so bad for San Francisco, they were down to their emergency quarterback, which was running back Christian McCaffrey.

Keep in mind Purdy wasn’t supposed to see any action last season, and Johnson wasn’t on a roster before the 49ers signed him. The first two QBs on the depth chart, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, were knocked out for the season due to their own injuries. In other words, as good as San Francisco was run-blocking, they weren’t as good in protecting the quarterback.

This is where Brown Jr. can come in and make an immediate impact. He’s good enough to play on any roster in the league, but if he gets signed by the 49ers, he would fill a need that could be the difference between San Francisco going out in the conference championship game again, and making it to the NFL’s showcase.

In a move that may have been seen as shocking to some, the Chiefs decided not to put the franchise tag on Brown Jr., meaning he is an unrestricted free agent. He’s sure to be a hot commodity for teams looking to sure up their offensive line, and with protecting the blindside of Patrick Mahomes on the resume, it’s a good bet he won’t be available for long.

The need for pass protection speaks for itself, but a void could emerge at the right tackle position. Mike McGlinchey is a unrestricted free agent, and there isn’t much indication that says the 49ers will re-sign him. If that’s the case, it’s even more important to see if Brown Jr. can be enticed to come to the Bay Area.

If San Francisco can bring the 26-year-old in, he would most likely play on the other side of the line. They have Trent Williams playing left tackle, and Williams is widely known as the best at that position. It might take a healthy bit of money to talk Brown Jr. into playing right tackle, but if it was to happen, the 49ers would have two of the best tackles in football book-ending each side of their offensive line.

McGlinchey was a good player for a while with San Francisco, but if there was a criticism, it was the struggles to pass-block. By bringing Brown Jr. in, it’s an instant upgrade in that department, and the running game shouldn’t slack. In Brown Jr., the 49ers would get a player who doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses, on top of entering the prime of his career.

As good as Williams has been and still is, he’s 34-years-old. While there hasn’t been a decline in the quality of play, time and age catches up to everybody. If and when Williams starts to slow down, Brown Jr. can move back to left tackle, which can help to preserve the career of Williams by moving to right tackle, or perhaps one of the guard positions.

Even on a roster that’s loaded, there are a few areas San Francisco can address this offseason. The defensive backfield can get looked at also, but with their QBs going down at a record rate, making sure they get the best protection for them is the priority. Brown Jr. could move the needle towards breaking through the NFC Championship Game ceiling.