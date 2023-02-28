With back-to-back NFC Championship appearances, a lot of eyes will be on the San Francisco 49ers. With that said, ahead of the 2023 NFL offseason, we’ll be making our 49ers offseason predictions.

San Francisco battled injuries all season long, having three different starting quarterbacks. It started with Trey Lance getting his shot before he went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. From there, Jimmy Garoppolo took over before he broke his foot in Week 13. Then came the magic, with Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy taking over as the last pick in the 2022 draft. Purdy was very impressive and led the 49ers on a deep playoff run.

Purdy wasn’t the reason San Francisco went so far, as they had a very talented team. However, he was able to be a great game manager, getting the ball to the playmakers in the offense and not making many mistakes.

He threw for 1,374 yards, along with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, while completing 67.1 percent of his passes. The unfortunate issue in the NFC title game was Purdy suffering a UCL tear. It may affect Purdy’s ability to play next season.

For now, the 49ers have to figure out what to do this offseason. They have some key free agents, including Jimmie Ward, Garoppolo, Mike McGlinchey and more. San Francisco doesn’t have any first or second-round pick, but they have three third-round picks, three fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick, and three seventh-round picks.

With that said, let’s move on to our 49ers’ predictions for the 2023 NFL offseason.

4. 49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo’s time with San Francisco seems all but over. With Lance and Purdy on the roster, it’s time to let Garoppolo go and pursue a starting job elsewhere. While he was a good quarterback for them, it’s better for both sides to part ways.

In 10 games as the starter this season, Garoppolo went 7-3. He threw for 2,437 yards, along with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. The 49ers will focus on the development of Lance and Purdy while Garoppolo looks to earn a starting job elsewhere.

3. 49ers re-sign Robbie Gould

Although Robbie Gould is old, he is still one of the best kickers in the league. Gould doesn’t seem to be considering retirement, making 27 of his 32 field goal attempts and 50 of his 51 extra point attempts.

If Gould wants to re-sign with the team, it should be a no-brainer for the 49ers. He is a quality kicker, and that is not easy to find in the NFL.

2. 49ers re-sign Emmanuel Moseley

Emmanuel Moseley was set to have a big payday this offseason before he tore his ACL. Now, Moseley’s market is unknown, as teams may not want to lock him up long-term. A one-year prove-it deal would make sense for both Moseley and the 49ers.

It would allow Moseley to prove that he can still play at a high level and reenter free agency the following season for a big payday. For the 49ers, they have the upside of keeping a quality cornerback to improve their depth in the secondary.

1. 49ers lose Jimmie Ward

San Francisco could lose Ward in free agency. Ward has played both safety and cornerback for the team, and he should get interest from multiple teams.

The 49ers have a big offseason ahead of them, and we’ll see what they do to make another deep playoff run.