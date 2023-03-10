The San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation will be a significant talking points all offseason as Trey Lance and Brock Purdy appear set for a QB battle. Purdy emerged late in the season, but he underwent elbow surgery, and he got an important update, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“#49ers QB Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow today, source says. It was the anticipated UCL repair with an internal brace. The expectation is Purdy will begin throwing in three months and build up his strength from there.”

This was expected, but the good news is that Purdy’s surgery went well and the timeframe should have him throwing by the summer.

Brock Purdy Elbow Injury

Brock Purdy, or Mr. Irrelevant, emerged late in the season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and broke out as the 49ers made a stunning run to the NFC title game. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles, forcing Josh Johnson into action before he got injured, which thrust Purdy right back into the game.

The initial timeframe looked to be as long as six months, but Purdy can now resume throwing in three months, which is great news for the 49ers given that he won’t miss much of the offseason program.

49ers QB Options

However, the 49ers QB situation is an interesting one. Lance, who got injured after just two games, and Garoppolo is likely to sign elsewhere with teams such as the Houston Texans showing interest.

The 49ers have both Lance and Purdy recovering from injuries, and adding a veteran isn’t out of the picture, although the rumors of Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady can safely be put to bed.