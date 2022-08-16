The San Francisco 49ers’ first preseason game was largely successful. After beating the Green Bay Packers, 28-21, they also avoided serious injuries. In addition, there weren’t many below-par performances.

Still, there were a few 49ers players who noticeably struggled. This is quite important since these guys are still in the mix of the roster spot shuffle. Even if one or two of them will likely make the final 53-man roster, there’s no guarantee if they’ll start or even be in the second unit.

Here’s a list of 49ers players whose stocks dipped after the win over the Packers.

3 49ers players who struggled in preseason opener

3. Justin Skule

Justin Skule missed all of 2021 due to an injury, and he finally returned for his first in-game action against Green Bay. Not surprisingly, Skule had some rusty moments in his comeback game.

Skule, in fact, visibly struggled throughout the game. He allowed two sacks and totally missed Packers linebacker Tipa Galeai in one sequence.

It didn’t seem good since Galeai quickly cut back inside and had an open route to sack Trey Lance while Skule appeared to fumble by predicting an outside rush.

Justin Skule is hilarious at RT pic.twitter.com/MyDgnImYt7 — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) August 13, 2022

This comes in the context of the 49ers putting in a lot of work over the past two offseasons to increase the depth of their offensive line. This year, they added rookies Spencer Burford and Nick Zakelj through the draft, and they also signed undrafted free agents Jason Poe and Dohnovan West.

Skule was even outdone by returning veterans Jaylon Moore and Colton McKivitz, while Poe and Burford stood out. All these may mean that Skule will find himself sinking lower in the 49ers’ depth chart.

2. Malik Turner

Malik Turner was turning more than a few heads in the training camp thanks to some spectacular receptions. In the game last Friday, however, he caught just one pass for a total of eight yards on two targets. That’s certainly underwhelming.

Right now, he’s on the 49ers’ second unit of receivers. In fact, he’s slotted as WR6. To remain at that spot, Turner will have to truly stand out moving forward. He probably needs to demonstrate his ability to significantly impact games on offense. Despite the fact that the first preseason game didn’t help, Turner still has a chance to make the roster.

Keep in mind that with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings, the top three receivers for the 49ers appear strong. The offense also gains a speed component from Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray. That is crucial given QB Trey Lance’s proficiency with deep passes. As of now, Turner’s role in that mix is up in the air.

1. Tarvarius Moore

With Jimmie Ward playing free safety as usual and second-year pro Talanoa Hufanga playing strong safety after Jaquiski Tartt signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the summer, the 49ers may utilize a lot of three-safety looks this season.

Seasoned defensive back Tarvarius Moore is anticipated to play a key role. That is something he has done to a large extent during his career so far.

His performance against Green Bay, however, wasn’t particularly impressive. Perhaps that’s not shocking given that he tore his Achilles last summer and missed all of 2021. Still, 49ers fans wanted to see more from Moore.

So can we have an adult discussion about #49ers Safety Tarvarius Moore? Does he get a pass coming off of his injury? #FTTB pic.twitter.com/Nvwb7LLVCl — WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) August 13, 2022

When Packers quarterback Jordan Love connected with wide receiver Romeo Doubs, the San Francisco safety completely missed him while Moore was covering on a Niners blitz. This made Moore look really bad.

Moore failed to make up for it later in the contest. Remember, though, that his flexibility and quickness will likely be enough to keep him on the final 49ers roster.

Having said that, if Moore keeps on struggling, he may sink down the depth chart further than expected. Take note that he hasn’t been in a game setting since 2020, so hopefully, he’s just a bit rusty, at least based on this one play.