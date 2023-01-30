The San Francisco 49ers had a tough and unlucky end to an otherwise fairy-tale campaign. Despite going through not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR quarterbacks, the Niners found a way to win the NFC West and be among the last four teams standing in the 2022-23 NFL season. The wounds of losing the NFC Championship Game are still fresh. However, we can begin looking ahead to an interesting offseason for the team. Here we’ll look at the five free agents whom the 49ers absolutely have to re-sign during the 2023 NFL offseason.

The 49ers had an unexpectedly productive season. This was despite losing their starting quarterback Trey Lance early on. They leaned on veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who did well before getting a season-ending injury as well. Rookie quarterback then Brock Purdy stepped up and led the team to success under head coach Kyle Shanahan’s guidance. General manager John Lynch also played a key role in assembling a roster with few weaknesses. This was further strengthened by the midseason acquisition of running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers eventually made it to the NFC Championship Game. And with Purdy’s injury in their ill-fated clash against the Philadelphia Eagles and backup Josh Johnson’s inability to continue the team’s success, the Niners should still consider this campaign a success.

Moving on, the team’s management must focus on making another run for the Super Bowl in 2023-24. Foremost on their priority list is to evaluate the roster and see how they can improve it for next season. Of course, a big part of that is looking at their impending free agents and deciding whom to keep.

Now let’s look at the five free agents the Niners must re-sign during the 2023 NFL offseason.

5. LB Azeez Al-Shaair

San Francisco’s defense is the backbone of the team. As such, they may seek to continue bolstering this side of the football by targeting specific needs. One impending free agent whom the Niners should keep is linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Remember that he joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has established himself as a starter. He has appeared in 31 games over the past four seasons. Al-Shaair has been a productive player for the team, accumulating 199 tackles and 2 sacks. He has also been effective at creating turnovers. Throughout his NFL career, Al-Shaair has registered 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries.

4. S Jimmie Ward

Keep in mind that safety Jimmie Ward will turn 32 in the next season. The estimated market value of Ward is close to $8 million annually. The 49ers should consider retaining him in the system if they can sign him to a short-term deal. In 2022-23, Ward recorded 50 total tackles on top of 3 interceptions, five passes defensed, and one tackle for loss. Looking ahead, the most sensible course of action in this situation is to keep Ward. This is even if he won’t exactly be the “upgrade” some fans are hoping for. His job and production are just too crucial to let him leave for free.

3. DE Samson Ebukam

Defensive end Samson Ebukam is one of the more underappreciated pass-rushers hitting the free agency market. Keep in mind that he recorded five sacks and 15 quarterback pressures during the 2022-23 regular season. Ebukam is the type of player who can provide any NFL team with that kind of defensive lift in the future. Recall also that he helped lead the 49ers to the top-ranked defense this season with an additional 36 tackles. All season long, Ebukam has made crucial plays, helping prop up an absolutely great defensive line in the Bay Area.

2. K Robbie Gould

Robbie Gould is a player the 49ers should re-sign for a year or two despite his advanced age. Even the most consistent kickers have the yips, which is an issue for the NFL. Take a look at Brett Maher, who was an embarrassment a couple of weeks ago. As such, the 49ers wouldn’t be wise to let their kicker depart given the dearth of reliable kickers in the market. Again, despite being 40 years old, Gould is still regarded as one of the best five kickers in the NFL. In the long run, re-signing him could be a brilliant move. On the flip side, if the 49ers blink and cut him, that would be a terrible decision.

1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Erstwhile third-stringer Brock Purdy has established himself as a potential starting quarterback for the 49ers next season. Purdy is set to stay on the roster next year with a budget-friendly base salary of $870,000, which cannot be adjusted for two more years. That said, the team should not overlook the importance of having a deep quarterback corps. Therefore, re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo should be considered. The reality is that the Niners should explore all options, including keeping Garoppolo. He has an estimated annual value of $35 million according to Spotrac. At the very least, they can keep Jimmy G and eventually dangle him for maybe a compensatory pick. While it is likely that Lance and Purdy will compete in training camp next summer, it would still be wise for the 49ers to make an effort to retain Garoppolo.