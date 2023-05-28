Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a run to the NFC Championship Game. They’re a team primed for success in the present and future. However, the 49ers have one problem holding back their franchise.

For most organizations, having too many quarterbacks is a good problem to have. Both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are oozing with potential and could be the key to a 49ers Super Bowl win. In terms of their play on the field, San Francisco should be gushing to have both Purdy and Lance on their roster.

However, both quarterbacks are in a similar situation. While Lance went in the first-round and Purdy in the seventh, both are young QBs who San Francisco can build their offense around. The only question is who?

As the 49ers enter OTAs, making a decision between Purdy and Lance goes way beyond the just team’s starting quarterback.

Face of the franchise

Lance looked like he was San Francisco’s quarterback of the future back in 2021. The 49ers traded up in the NFL Draft to take him. However, Purdy – who was Mr. Irrelevant in 2022 – stole Lance’s shine. Following a season-ending injury, Purdy helped the 49ers win the NFC West.

Whoever San Francisco instills as their starting will become synonymous with the 49ers. The team’s success will be strapped to their back. If they fail, they will be deemed a bust. If they succeed, they will immediately become legend in 49ers’ lore.

For Lance, the story is simple. The No. 3 overall pick going on to be a franchise changer. However, Purdy’s journey has more of a storybook feel. Going from last pick in the draft to crucial NFL playoff starter.

Regardless of which story the 49ers true, the message must be clear. Despite both QBs having potential, San Fran can’t leave the quarterback waters murky. They must invest in one of their two stars and build around them, focusing solely on a Super Bowl title.

Ready to win

While quarterback might be the most important position, it isn’t the only position. The 49ers have that covered with a well-built roster. A strong quarterback, coupled with San Francisco’s potent defense, is what could set the 49ers apart from the rest.

Last season, San Francisco had the best defense in the league, allowing just 300.6 yards per game. Their work against the run was stellar as the 49ers 77.7 YPG allowed was second-best in the NFL. While they lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers still have players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

San Francisco also has potent offensive weapons such as Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. In all facets of their game, the 49ers are ready to win.

Whoever starts at quarterback must facilitate that success. They must be able to maximize the offensive while allowing the defense to flourish. A symbiotic relationship between both could have the 49ers looking at a championship. The right quarterback will be crucial.

49ers lock in

If Brock Purdy and Trey Lance were on separate teams, they would likely both be starters. However, in San Francisco, only one of them could be under center.

Lance hasn’t much time to prove himself at the NFL level. He has made just eight appearances, going 2-2 in his four starts. Lance has thrown for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

When Lance went down, San Francisco turned to Jimmy Garoppolo. When he got injured, the 49ers turned to Purdy. Shocking the NFL world, the former seventh-rounder went 5-0 as a starter, throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Both have merit to start. After his performance last year, Purdy might have the upper hand. But the important thing is that San Francisco picks one.

A ready-to-win team needs a leader at quarterback. It’s hard to rally around two quarterbacks at the same time. When the 49ers lock in on a starter, the team can implement their offense around him. He becomes the focal point and with quarterback settled, the rest of the pieces can fall into place.

Whether it’s Purdy or Lance, the 49ers need to determine who will lead their franchise. Once that decision is made, San Francisco can be confident in their roster and ready to battle for the Super Bowl crown.