San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance could start for the team to open the 2024 season.

After Brock Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game, Lance, who is entering his third NFL season, might start if Purdy is not available. Purdy suffered a UCL tear in the NFC championship, and his return date is unclear.

In the offseason, Lance trained with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the league’s MVP award and Super Bowl LVII in 2022. He said he “learned a ton” about Mahomes’ work ethic and how he goes about his season.

“I was able to focus on the right things,” Lance said.

Mahomes is a terrific mentor for Lance. Mahomes was not on a winning team in college, but he was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 draft in large part due to his physical tools.

When mentored by Chiefs coach Andy Reid and veteran quarterback Alex Smith, Mahomes blossomed into the NFL’s biggest star.

Trey Lance might not have the same opportunity because of Purdy. Last season, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Purdy took the 49ers’ starting job and had an unbeaten 7-0 record before the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference championship.

But he can at least learn more. He did that in his time with Mahomes.

Lance was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He played college football at North Dakota State, where he had an incredible sophomore season. He threw for 28 touchdowns against zero interceptions and had 1,100 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.